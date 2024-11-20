Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ethics Committee deadlocks on releasing Matt Gaetz sex, drug probe report

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

The sign for the House Committee on Ethics is seen outside of their office in the Longworth House Office Building on November 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
  • The bipartisan House Ethics Committee deadlocked on whether to release a report on its investigation into allegations against former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee deadlocked Wednesday on whether to release a report on its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and other wrongdoing by former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The outcome of the vote means that the report on Gaetz, who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next U.S. attorney general, will not be released for the time being.

Ethics Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss., told reporters after the closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill, "There has been no agreement to release the report."

But Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, the panel's ranking Democrat, pushed back on that characterization.

"The chairman has essentially suggested that there was agreement of the members of the committee, which there most definitely was not," she said.

She stressed that the vote in the 10-member committee, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, fell along partisan lines.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Comcast's cable network spinoff may be a signal to the media industry for necessary change

news 17 mins ago

Snowflake shares pop 16% on earnings and revenue beat

"There was no consensus on this issue," Wild said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us