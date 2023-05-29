Europe Markets Open Higher After U.S. Debt Ceiling Deal

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened higher Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were both up 0.5% in early trade. Sectors were all cautiously higher or flat, with autos and banks leading gains.

U.K. markets are closed on Monday for a bank holiday. U.S. markets are closed for Memorial Day.

European stocks are coming off the back of a choppy week in which the Stoxx 600 index fell to an eight-week low before clawing back some losses Friday as tech stocks rallied on Nvidia's blockbuster results.

U.S. political leaders must now gather enough bipartisan support to pass the debt ceiling bill in Congress before the June 5 deadline to avoid a federal default.

With negotiators hurriedly drafting the wording, the U.S. House of Representatives could vote as soon as Wednesday, followed by the Senate later in the week, AP reported.

While the debt ceiling deal is likely to calm market jitters, and with a strong earnings season out of the way, investors now turn their attention to the economic outlook and path of interest rates.

While the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England had been widely expected to pause rate hikes and look at when to pivot, recent data has complicated the picture for all three.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed even as Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed to trade at the highest levels since July 1990.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira slumped to a near-record low after incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured reelection.

U.S. dollar index to strengthen with economic data in focus this week, SMBC says

The dollar index could further strengthen to 105 in the short term with the U.S. jobs report to be released later this week as well as a looming vote on the debt ceiling deal, SMBC said in a Monday note.

"Asian currencies are expected to weaken, but the decline may be limited as more market participants are also looking for chances for Asian currencies to appreciate in preparation for risk-on sentiment after the Fed pauses rate hikes," Ryota Abe, Asia Pacific economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) wrote.

The dollar index slid marginally to 104.164 in Asia's morning session. The Japanese yen slightly strengthened to 140.52 against the U.S. dollar, while the offshore Chinese yuan weakened to 7.0791 against the greenback.

"U.S. economic data released last week support hawkish stances on rate hikes," Abe wrote in the note. "Combined with CPI released earlier this month, the data show stronger than expected inflationary pressures, reigniting concerns over inflation in the US," he wrote.

— Jihye Lee

Turkish lira tumbles near weakest-ever levels after Erdogan retains office

The Turkish lira weakened against the U.S. dollar as incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan clinched victory in the 2023 presidential election, extending his rule into a third decade in power.

The currency was trading at 19.97 against the greenback as of Monday 4 a.m. London time.

"We have a pretty pessimistic outlook on the Turkish Lira as a result of Erdogan retaining office after the election," Wells Fargo's Emerging Markets Economist and FX Strategist Brendan McKenna told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"It's a very bleak economic and markets outlook for Turkey," McKenna added, forecasting that the lira will reach a new record low of 23 against the dollar by end of the second quarter.

—Lee Ying Shan

