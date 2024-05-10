Europe markets open higher; UK exits recession

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened higher on Friday as positive momentum continued into the end of the week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up by 0.55% at the market open, with all major bourses starting the day in the green.

Mining stocks led gains and were last up 1.18%, followed by travel and leisure stocks which rose 0.98%.

The U.K. economy emerged from a recession, first-quarter gross domestic product data released Friday showed. GDP rose 0.6% on the previous three months — above the 0.4% estimate. The U.K. had entered a shallow recession in the second half of 2023.

Investors also looked to the final earnings releases of the week, which include airline holding company IAG and investment bank Mediobanca.

Hong Kong stocks rose Friday, with the Hang Seng Index hitting its highest level in 10 months. Mainland China stocks were flat.

U.S. stock futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a seven-day winning streak on Thursday — its longest since nine days straight of gains in December. Investor optimism has been buoyed by renewed hopes about Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.52% higher at 8:08 a.m. London time. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last up by 0.41%, while Germany's DAX rose 0.39% and France's CAC 40 was 0.45% higher.

— Sophie Kiderlin

UK exits recession as first-quarter GDP beats expectations

Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.K. economy has exited the shallow recession it entered in the second half of 2023, gross domestic product data released on Friday showed.

GDP rose 0.6% in the first quarter, compared to expectations for 0.4% growth. The production sector grew by 0.8% in the first three months of the year, while construction contracted by 0.9%

On a monthly basis, the economy expanded by 0.4% in March — an acceleration from February's 0.2% growth.

— Sophie Kiderlin

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 24 points higher at 8,406, Germany's DAX up 47 points at 18,734, France's CAC 29 points higher at 8,217 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 85 points at 34,121, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from IAG and Mediobanca.

— Sophie Kiderlin

