Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European shares start the last trading session of September in negative territory

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

People walk along London Bridge past the City of London skyline.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks started the week and the final trading session of September on Monday in negative territory.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 slipped 0.12% in early deals with auto stocks the biggest laggards, down over 2%.

The lackluster start for European markets comes after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed at a fresh record high on Friday, as stocks got a boost from China's announcement last week of a range of stimulus measures that aim to boost the economy.

Overnight in the Asia-Pacific region, stocks in mainland China spiked over 6% while Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 4.64%, as investors assessed key economic data from the two countries.

China's official purchasing managers' index reading came in at 49.8 for September, better than the 49.5 expected by economists polled by Reuters. However, the print marked a fifth straight month of contraction for the manufacturing sector in China.

Separate data from Japan showed industrial production in the country dropped 4.9% year on year in August, exceeding the 0.4% fall of the previous month.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Shares of Dodge-maker Stellantis drop 9% after profit warning

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: Shiny September days for stocks

U.S. stock futures were flat on Sunday night, after major U.S. averages logged their third consecutive week of gains.

German inflation and retail sales data are due in Europe on Monday, along with the latest Italian inflation rate and final U.K. GDP data.

— CNBC's Lim Hui Jie contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us