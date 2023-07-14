Europe stocks mixed at end of winning week; telcos fall as Nokia cuts outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stock markets were mixed Friday, after five positive sessions.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% around midday London time. Tech stocks held on to recent gains, up 0.6%, while telecom stocks fell by 0.5% after Nokia cut its sales and margin outlook and Ericsson results underwhelmed. Oil and gas was down 1.1% and mining stocks lost 0.8%.

The Stoxx on Thursday marked its longest run of daily gains in nearly three months, according to Reuters data.

Globally, stocks gained this week as the U.S. consumer price index and producer price index both came in cooler than expected and suggested a significant slowdown in inflation in the world's largest economy.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at their highest levels in over a year on Thursday, though stock futures were mixed as as attention turns to second-quarter earning season and morning reports from a slew of big banks.

Investors have also been assessing figures from the U.K. this week, where wages grew significantly — a concern for the Bank of England, which is tackling the worst inflation among the Group of Seven nations. Meanwhile, the economy contracted by 0.1% in May, slightly better than the 0.2% contraction in consensus estimates.

British pound heads for 2% weekly rise as it maintains 15-month high

Sterling was 0.17% lower against the U.S. dollar Friday morning at $1.311, but still on course for a weekly rise of around 2.3% after hitting a 15-month high, according to Refinitiv data.

The U.K. currency surpassed the $1.3 level for the first time since April 2022 on Thursday, boosted by a fall in the greenback as traders made dovish bets on the Federal Reserve following cooler inflation data.

This week has also seen indicators that will trouble the Bank of England, including strong wage growth; while the U.K. economy contracted by 0.1% in May — less than expected.

— Jenni Reid

Ericsson CEO says he is looking to India for opportunities amid a fall in second-quarter profits

Börje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson, speaks on the telecom company's second-quarter results and where opportunity may lie for the business.

German producer prices fall 2.9%

German wholesale producer prices were 2.9% lower year on year in June, official figures showed.

It was the sharpest decline in three years, according to Reuters.

Prices were down 0.2% on the previous month.

German consumer price inflation is falling, but remains high at 6.1%, while the economy has fallen into a recession.

— Jenni Reid

Nokia, Ericsson fall on results

Telecom firms Nokia and Ericsson were sharply lower in morning trade, down by 9.3% and 8%, respectively, at 9:52 a.m. BST.

Finland's Nokia issued a trading update lowering its full-year net sales outlook to a range of 23.2 billion euros ($26.05 billion) to 24.6 billion euros, down from 24.6 billion to 26.2 billion euros. It also narrowed its comparable operating margin range to 11.5% to 13% from 11.5% to 14%.

The company reported a preliminary quarterly result of 5.7 billion euros net sales, below a Refinitiv analysts' estimate of 6 billion euros.

Nokia said the outlook downgrade was related to its Network Infrastructure and Mobile Networks business groups, as it faced headwinds from the macroeconomic environment, with spending by its customers hit by inflation and higher rates, particularly in North America. It said some projects were "slipping to 2024," while there was also "inventory normalization" occurring after two years of supply chain issues.

Sweden's Ericsson reported a 9% year-on-year fall in organic sales, with North America seeing a "sharp decline" but India experiencing growth. It saw a net loss of 600 million Swedish krona ($58.7 million), down from a 4.7 billion krona profit in 2022, which it attributed mainly to restructuring costs.

— Jenni Reid

Burberry reports higher sales as China demand rebounds

Luxury British retailer Burberry reported an 18% rise in sales revenue for the quarter ending July 1, as earnings season gets underway.

Sales in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa were up 17%. But its biggest successes came in Asia, with mainland China sales up by 46%, south Asia-Pacific up 39% and Japan up 44%. Sales in the Americas declined by 8%.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance and announced a £400 million share buyback to be completed by the end of the calendar year.

— Jenni Reid

Opening calls: Europe stocks to open lower

European stocks look set for a lower open Friday, according to data from IG. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is heading for a 15.5 point fall to 7,427, while Germany's DAX is set to open 14.4 points lower at 16,130. France's CAC 40 and Italy's MIB were seen opening lower by 13.8 and 26 points, respectively.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: This high-yield bond fund with 'conservative' assets offers 10% in dividends

The fund manager behind a fixed-income fund offering 10% in dividends has predicted a "deterioration in credit" for the wider economy in the near future.

However, the portfolio manager expects the fund to be well-position for such a scenario while generating market-beating income.

It is among only a handful of funds available to retail investors across Europe that currently offers double-digit yields.

— Ganesh Rao

Global fintech funding plunged almost 50% in first half of 2023: S&P

Funding in fintech startups dropped 49% globally to $23 billion in the first half of 2023 as compared to a year ago, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed.

Deal counts in the first six months of 2023 totaled 1,178 — a 64% plunge from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, mega funding rounds of more than $100 million have been scarce, with only nine in second quarter 2023, when it was 23 in first quarter 2023 and 55 in second quarter 2022, said S&P.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March "dampened investor risk appetite," said S&P.

"A trio of big-ticket deals — Stripe's $6.87 billion, an Ant Group unit's $1.5 billion and PhonePe's $850 million— masked the deterioration in the fintech funding environment in the first half of 2023," said Sampath Sharma Nariyanuri, fintech research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

However, Nariyanuri expects "a recovery in public market valuations of tech stocks, a stabilization in interest rates and a pickup in M&A activity" to boost the second half of 2023.

— Sheila Chiang

International Monetary Fund says China's growth is slowing

The International Monetary Fund said that growth in China is slowing due to weaker private investment as well as slowing exports and reduced domestic demand.

The organization's spokesperson Julie Kozak said in a briefing, "Growth momentum has been slowing recently in China, largely due to weaker than expected private investment" pointing to a recent decline in exports after seeing strong performance in the first quarter of the year.

"The overall picture for growth in China is one of a slowing economy, and that is consistent with the forecast that we that we had in in April," noting an "updated forecast" for China will be reflected in IMF's next World Economic Outlook.

— Jihye Lee

Producer price index rises less than expected

The producer price index, a measure of what wholesalers pay for goods, rose 0.1% in June. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 0.2%. Core PPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.1% — also less than expected.

— Fred Imbert

Australia appoints Michele Bullock as new central bank governor

Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy governor Michele Bullock has been appointed as the new central bank chief, the country's Treasury said Friday.

She succeeds incumbent Philip Lowe, whose term will end on September 17 — that brings a close to his 43 years at the bank. Treasurer Jim Chalmers described Bullock's appointment as "the optimal balance between providing exceptional experience & expertise and offering a fresh leadership perspective."

The @AlboMP Govt has appointed Michele Bullock as the next Reserve Bank Governor. Her appointment strikes the optimal balance between providing exceptional experience & expertise and offering a fresh leadership perspective #ausecon #auspol @RBAInfo pic.twitter.com/rCDIKZUAzl — Jim Chalmers MP (@JEChalmers) July 13, 2023

Bullock's appointment would mean that the RBA will have a vacant deputy governor's post, which the government said that it will fill in the coming months.

— Lim Hui Jie

Fed's Waller says two more rate hikes needed to bring inflation down

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller voiced the need for two more rate hikes for inflation to be brought down to its target.

"I see two more 25-basis-point hikes in the target range over the four remaining meetings this year as necessary to keep inflation moving toward our target," he said, speaking at at event at New York University on Thursday.

He called the latest consumer price index reading that showed a cooling inflation rate as "welcome" news, while adding, "one data point does not make a trend."

"I am going to need to see this improvement sustained before I am confident that inflation has decelerated," he said.

— Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: ‘Undeniably vast’ opportunity: Bank of America names generative A.I. global ‘winners’

Bank of America has described the AI opportunity within the software industry as "undeniably vast" and ranked European companies in the sector.

"We see gen AI as an opportunity for the Software industry to derive both potential revenue uplift via enhanced value proposition and data monetization, alongside productivity improvements," the bank said.

— Lucy Handley

S&P 500 up more than 3% since rate hikes started

In another bullish sign for the market, the S&P 500 is now up 3.3% since the Fed started raising rates in March 2022. The move comes as traders cheer the prospects of the central bank taming inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.

"For first time in 2023 we are currently being asked by multiple clients if we think the S&P 500 is now on track to clock an ATH before year end. I am going with a yes on this," Goldman Sachs' John Flood wrote in a note Wednesday.

— Fred Imbert