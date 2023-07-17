Europe stocks lower as momentum wanes; Richemont down 9%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened lower Monday as a positive run faltered.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was down 0.43% at 10:13 a.m. BST, with most sectors declining. Household goods stocks were 2.6% lower. Oil and gas stocks climbed 0.8%.

The Stoxx gained 2.94% last week, according to Eikon data, its strongest week since March.

Globally, markets were boosted by cooler-than-expected inflation figures out of the United States and increasing bets on a less aggressive path ahead for the Federal Reserve.

Investors will be assessing gross domestic product figures from China, which came in at 6.3%, lower than economists expected.

Earnings season will also ramp up this week, with results from Novartis, Ocado and ASML in Europe as well as U.S. juggernauts Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Tesla, Netflix, United Airlines and IBM.

Luxury Swiss retailer Richemont fell 8.6% Monday morning after its sales figures showed a slowdown in U.S. demand, though a significant rebound in Asia.

Asia-Pacific markets are lower, while U.S. stock futures are down slightly.

European stocks fall

European stocks were lower in early trade, with the Stoxx 600 index down 0.3% at 8:27 a.m. BST.

Mining stocks were 1.2% lower after Chinese GDP figures missed forecasts, while household goods fell 1.9%.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.6%, Germany's DAX was lower by 0.2%, and the FTSE 100 was flat.

— Jenni Reid

Europe markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks look set for a gloomy start to the week's trading, with Germany's DAX seen opening 88 points lower at 16,020, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen 43.5 points lower at 7,397, and France's CAC 40 56.5 points lower at 7,322.

— Jenni Reid

China's second quarter GDP grows 6.3%, slower than expected

China's second-quarter gross domestic product grew by 6.3% from a year ago, missing expectations compared to the 7.3% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters

The 6.3% GDP print for the second quarter marked a 0.8% pace of growth from the first quarter, slower than the 2.2% quarter-on-quarter pace recorded in the first three months of the year.

Seperately, the unemployment rate among young people ages 16 to 24 was 21.3% in June, a new record.

— Evelyn Cheng

Global headline inflation appears to have peaked, says IMF

Among the Group of 20 nations, headline inflation seems to have peaked, according to the International Monetary Fund. However, in most of the G20 countries, particularly the advanced economies, core inflation remains well above central banks' targets.

"In the fight against inflation there are some early signs of monetary policy transmitting to activity, with bank lending standards tightening in the euro area and the United States. That said, policymakers should avoid 'premature celebrations': lessons from previous inflationary episodes show that easing policy too early can undo progress on inflation," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva wrote in a Friday note.

The IMF forecasts global growth over the medium-term to fall around 3%, lower than the historical average of 3.8% over 2000 to 2019.

— Hakyung Kim

— Ganesh Rao

— Lucy Handley