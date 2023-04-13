European Markets Open Mixed as Investors Digest Key U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened mixed Thursday as investors digest key inflation data out of the U.S. released Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was tentatively higher with a 0.2% uptick, and sectors were mostly in positive territory. Household goods led gains with a 1.8% jump, while oil and gas stocks made the biggest drop with a 0.4% downturn.

The consumer price index rose 0.1% in March and 5% year on year, according to the Labor Department, which showed that while U.S. inflation is still high, there are continuing signs that it is decelerating.

Investors will also be analyzing minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting which showed that Fed officials anticipate the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the aftermath of the recent banking turmoil.

European stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 closing up 0.1%.

U.S. futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed early Thursday morning, while Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Thursday in response to data out of the U.S.

UK economy shows no growth in February

The U.K. economy did not grow in February, according to data from the Office for National Statistics, but a small bounce in January was better than expected.

Economic output was flat in February compared with the previous month, according to the ONS.

Growth in construction was offset by drops in the services and production sectors.

Growth was at 0.4% in January, revised up from the original forecast of 0.3%.

Gross domestic product grew a total of 0.1% in the three months to February.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stock markets are expected to open mixed, with the FTSE 100 looking to drop 8 points to 7,808.9 and Germany's DAX losing 11 points to 15,688.7, according to IG data. France's CAC index will buck the trend and gain 39 points to sit at 7,435.2.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Weizhen Tan

Investors await another inflation metric: the producer price index

Traders are digesting the latest reading of the consumer price index, but another inflation reading will be due Thursday morning: the producer price index.

The PPI, which measures a measurement of wholesale prices, are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate that March's reading will be flat, compared to a decline of 0.1% in February. When excluding volatile food and energy prices, economists predict that PPI will rise by 0.2%, compared to an unchanged reading in February.

-Darla Mercado

Warren Buffett says he could not run the Federal Reserve as well as Jerome Powell

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said he doesn't think he could run the Federal Reserve as well as Jerome Powell. The central bank leader's aggressive rate hiking campaign has attracted criticism from those who say Powell waited too long to target rising inflation.

"You have to act on insufficient information, and you've got an ultimate responsibility to the American public," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"It doesn't mean you can stop recessions, it doesn't mean that you can turn bad loans into good loans or anything else. But it does mean that you've got to keep the system working. And the system came close to stopping," he added.

He added, "Thank heavens, you know, Jay Powell was there" in March 2020.

— Sarah Min, Alex Harring

China exports see surprise jump in March

Exports from China beat expectations and marked a surprise jump in March posting 14.8% growth after a 6.8% decline in February.

This snaps a five month streak of declines, while imports also fell smaller than expected at 1.4%.

In U.S. dollar terms, China saw a trade surplus of $88.19 billion, much larger than expectations to see a surplus of $39.2 billion.

The Chinese yuan strengthened to 6.8722 against the U.S. dollar.

— Jihye Lee