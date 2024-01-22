European markets expected to start the new trading week higher

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in positive territory Monday, with regional investors keeping an eye out for preliminary consumer confidence data from the euro zone for January.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as China kept its loan prime rates unchanged, as expected. U.S. stock futures were little changed on Sunday evening, with investors looking to build on the S&P 500′s fresh all-time high from Friday.

CNBC Pro: These 4 anti-obesity drug stocks could soar, Berenberg says – giving one 44% upside

The anti-obesity drug market is expected to remain in focus this year after a bumper 2023 for weight loss drug makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, according to Berenberg.

The Germany-headquartered investment bank expects a combination of new clinical data and the expiry of Novo's patent for the active ingredient in first-generation GLP-1 drugs to unleash new opportunities for several generic drug manufacturers in Europe. GLP-1 drugs encourage the production of hormones that cause weight loss through reduced appetite.

Berenberg's analysts have named 4 stocks of generic drug makers that are set to benefit from the expiry of these patents.



— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley names its biopharma stock favorites as "strength against an uncertain macro" — and gives one 119% upside

The biopharmaceutical sector is expected to offer a safe haven from macroeconomic and earnings concerns ahead of quarterly results from European companies, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Wall Street bank said European biopharma stock prices should be supported in the near term due to its "undemanding valuations and a backdrop of challenging macro conditions and cyclical earnings risk".

The investment bank named 8 stocks with a 'Buy' rating in the sector, and gave one 119% upside potential.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points higher at 7,488, Germany's DAX up 131 points at 16,680, France's CAC up 59 points at 7,427 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 264 points at 30,592, according to data from IG.

Flash euro zone consumer confidence data for January is due.

— Holly Ellyatt