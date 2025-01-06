European markets set for a mostly positive start to the new trading week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week mostly higher Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 8,220, Germany's DAX up 50 points at 19,953, France's CAC up 22 points at 7,296 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 113 points at 34,308, according to data from IG. There are no key earnings or data releases in Europe Monday.

European markets closed lower last week after a rocky start to 2025 for stocks around the world, and the mixed sentiment could continue this week as traders look for more clues on where the global economy is headed.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors assessed business activity data from China and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures were little changed early Monday morning as investors looked ahead to the December jobs report on Friday; the data will be one of the last key pieces of data before the Federal Reserve's meeting at the end of the month.

Investors stateside will also watching the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey Tuesday and December ADP Employment Survey Wednesday.

The U.S. trading week will be shorter this week, with the New York Stock Exchange closed Thursday to mourn the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market summary

Volkswagen extends Xpeng partnership with China EV charging network

Germany's Volkswagen and China's Xpeng Motors announced Monday they would expand their partnership to share electric vehicle charging piles, creating "one of the largest super-fast charging networks in China."

The automakers said they had a combined 20,000 charging stations across 420 cities in China which would be available to their respective customers.

They said they would also look into the possibility of building co-branded super-fast charging stations in the country.

Volkswagen — which is facing myriad problems, including tepid European demand for passenger vehicles — has partnered with EV manufacturer Xpeng since 2023 on the joint development of electric cars for delivery in China.

Automakers broadly are struggling with cost competitiveness in the EV space, which is expected to drive industry consolidation such as the proposed Honda-Nissan merger.

— Jenni Reid

Crypto under pressure after bitcoin and ether post best weeks since Dec. 6

Bitcoin and ether are coming off their best weeks since Dec. 6, after they turned in their first positive weeks in four on Friday. They each gained about 4% for the week. On Sunday night they were lower by less than 1% each, according to Coin Metrics.

Solana had its best week since November 22nd, notching a more than 4% weekly gain. It traded lower by 1.25% Sunday night.

— Tanaya Macheel, Gina Francolla

— Amala Balakrishner

— Holly Ellyatt