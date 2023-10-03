European stocks fall over 1% as U.S. Treasury yields hit 16-year high

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets closed lower Tuesday as investors digested gloomy economic data from the region.

The regional Stoxx 600 index ended down 1.1%, with all sectors and major bourses in negative territory. The debt-heavy utilities sector dropped 2.7% with higher-for-longer rates in focus, while mining stocks were down 2.6%.

Stocks have failed to shake off their August and September gloom at the start of the new month, with the Stoxx declining Monday as data revealed an outgoing downturn in manufacturing output, as new orders fell by a near-record level.

In Asia-Pacific markets overnight, Hong Kong stocks fell about 3%, leading wider losses in the region. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 3.12% lower after coming back from a National Day holiday on Monday.

U.S. stocks were lower as traders closely monitored rising Treasury yields, which hit a 16-year high. The 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage rates and guage of investors' economic confidence, briefly touched its highest level since 2007.

— Sam Meredith

Oil prices mixed

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday amid souring global market sentiment and after falling to a three-week low in the previous session.

International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.4% to trade at $90.42 a barrel on Tuesday afternoon in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.2% to $89.03.

— Sam Meredith

U.S. stocks extend losses

U.S. stocks extended losses after opening Tuesday's trading session in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was last seen trading 0.7% lower, the S&P 500 slid 0.9%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.1%.

— Sam Meredith

AstraZeneca to pay $425 million to settle U.S. lawsuits

Drugmaker AstraZeneca will pay $425 million to settle U.S. lawsuits which alleged its heartburn drugs Nexium and Prilosec caused kidney disease, the company said Tuesday.

It said the agreements effectively resolve product liability claims currently pending in various courts.

"AstraZeneca continues to believe these claims are without merit and admits no wrongdoing in the settlement agreement," it said in a statement.

"These settlements avoid continued costly litigation and allow the Company to move forward with its purpose of delivering life changing medicines to millions of patients around the world."

AstraZeneca's London-listed shares were 0.45% higher.

— Jenni Reid

Stocks on the move: Utilities, wind power under pressure

European utilities were 2.5% lower in early afternoon trade, with the prospect for higher for longer interest rates weighing on the debt-heavy sector.

S&P 500 utilities suffered their worst day since 2020 in U.S. trade Monday, falling around 5%.

Renewable power companies also suffered on the potential hit to their major projects from rates and high commodity prices. Danish firms Orsted and Vestas Wind were down 4.9% and 4.4%, respectively.

— Jenni Reid

Sterling marks fresh six-month low against U.S. dollar

The British pound hit a new six-month low against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, trading 0.12% lower on the previous session at $1.2071 at 11:13 a.m. London time.

Sterling sharply declined against the greenback in September, pulled down by weak U.K. growth forecasts and a revision lower of peak interest rate expectations.

— Jenni Reid

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo slides 10% after outlook cut

Shares of online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 10.7% after the company reported lower profit and significantly lowered its revenue forecast in results for the six months ending Aug. 31.

Revenue fell 17% to £729 million ($880.9 million) in the period, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 12% to £31 million.

It now expects a revenue decline of between 12% and 17% this year, up from a prior forecast of flat to a 5% fall.

— Jenni Reid

Oil prices continue to slide

Oil prices continued to slip from recent highs Tuesday, but their elevated level continued to cause inflation concerns globally after they hit their highest level in more than a year.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were 0.45% lower at $90.30 at 9:48 a.m. in London, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 0.38% lower at $88.46.

Oil and gas stocks were 0.2% higher.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open lower

Negative sentiment from the start of the week rolled into Tuesday's open, with the regional Stoxx 600 index 0.32% lower at 8:15 a.m. London time.

Utilities fell 1.3%, while health-care stocks managed to gain 0.37%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was flat as Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were both down by around 0.4%.

— Jenni Reid

UK retail inflation slows as food prices fall for first time in two years

Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

British shop prices rose by 6.2% on an annual basis in September, down from 6.9% in August and the lowest rate for a year, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Food price inflation cooled to 9.9% from 11.5%, and on a monthly basis prices dipped 0.1% — the first month-on-month decline in over two years.

The fall in prices was predominantly seen in supermarket-brand items as cost-cutting to gain a competitive edge intensified, the BRC found.

The trade body said it expects shop price inflation to continue to fall for the rest of the year, though it noted risks including high interest rates, higher oil prices, product shortages and supply chain issues.

The Bank of England paused interest rate hikes in September after a cooler-than-expected inflation print of 6.7% in August.

— Jenni Reid

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open flat to lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point higher at 7,506, Germany's DAX down 44 points at 15,200, France's CAC down 22 points at 7,043 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 34 points at 27,780, according to data from IG.

Turkey and Switzerland will release September inflation data today.

— Holly Ellyatt