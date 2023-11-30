European markets head for higher open ahead of euro zone inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Thursday, with regional investors keeping a close eye on the release of preliminary euro zone inflation data for November.

European markets closed higher Wednesday after data released in the afternoon showed German inflation eased to 2.3% in November, significantly more than the 2.6% forecast in a Reuters poll.

European markets are also keeping a close eye on the COP28 climate summit that begins Thursday and the OPEC+ meeting of major oil producers. Production cuts are expected at the policy meeting, which will be attended by members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia.

Elsewhere Thursday, final third-quarter gross domestic product data for France is also due, as are German unemployment figures for November.

— Ganesh Rao

