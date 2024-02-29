European markets head for higher open ahead of key inflation reports from the U.S. and Europe

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors look ahead to key inflation reports in both the U.S. and Europe.

Stateside, personal consumption expenditures price index data (the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation) for January is due, and will be watched closely to see how it could affect the Fed's interest rate path. German, Spanish and French inflation data for February is also set to be released in Europe.

It's a busy day for regional earnings, with AF-KLM, Veolia, Adecco Group, EDP, IAG, Ocado, ITV, Man Group, Schroders, Covestro and Anheuser-Busch InBev all reporting.

U.S. stock futures fell overnight as Wall Street weighed the latest earnings results and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge. Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 7,627, Germany's DAX up 13 points at 17,608, France's CAC 9 points higher at 7,958 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 9 points at 32,689, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from AF-KLM, Veolia, Adecco Group, EDP, IAG, Ocado, ITV, Man Group, Schroders, Covestro and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Data releases include French and German inflation figures for February.

— Holly Ellyatt