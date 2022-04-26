European Markets Head for Higher Open as Global Sell-Off Goes Into Reverse

European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday as market sentiment rallies.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 64 points higher at 7,456, Germany's DAX 179 points higher at 14,106, France's CAC 40 up 93 points at 6,528 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 332 points at 23,865, according to data from IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday as market sentiment rallies after a sell-off continued in regional markets at the start of the week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 64 points higher at 7,456, Germany's DAX 179 points higher at 14,106, France's CAC 40 up 93 points at 6,528 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 332 points at 23,865, according to data from IG.

The higher open expected in Europe comes after Chinese stocks reversed early declines on Tuesday after plunging the previous day, despite Covid fears in China as Beijing expands mass testing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

European stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as concerns over a resurgence of Covid cases in China overshadowed the reelection of French President Emmanuel Macron. Asia-Pacific markets also fell on Monday with mainland Chinese indexes leading losses.

In the U.S., stocks bounced on Monday afternoon although Nasdaq 100 futures fell slightly Monday evening ahead of Big Tech earnings this week; Alphabet and Microsoft report after the bell Tuesday while Meta, Amazon and Apple report later in the week.

In Europe, earnings come from Novartis, Banco Santander, AB Foods and HSBC on Tuesday.

UBS also reported results, beating expectations for the first quarter. The Swiss bank reported net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.136 billion, above forecasts compiled by the bank of $1.79 billion.

UBS has previously described its market risk exposure to Russia as "limited" and on Tuesday said it had reduced its exposure to $0.4 billion as of March 31, compared with $0.6 billion at the end of 2021.

There are no major data releases.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now

— CNBC's Weizhen Tan and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market report.