European Markets Head for Lower Open as Covid Protests in China Continue

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors keep a close eye on unrest in China as protests against strict Covid measures and lockdowns erupted over the weekend.

The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.

Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid the unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy.

Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns over the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and Abigail Ng contributed to this market report.

Oil prices slip as China's Covid protests continue

Crude oil futures slipped early in Asia as high Covid cases, virus restrictions and unrest in China raise fears about demand from the world's second-largest oil consumer.

West Texas Intermediate futures shed 0.35% to $76.01 per barrel, while Brent crude futures lost 0.26% to $83.41 per barrel.

Oil prices saw sharp falls last week as "mounting lockdowns in China raised concerns over demand," ANZ Research's Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes wrote in a Monday note.

"This remains a headwind for oil demand," they said, adding that the impact of rising Covid cases was reflected in China's mobility data as well.

— Abigail Ng

— Ganesh Rao

There is a 30% probability that China reopens earlier than expected: Goldman Sachs

China is most likely to reopen around April next year after the National People's Congress takes place, but there's a chance that authorities reopen earlier due to difficulties in keeping Covid cases under control, according to Goldman Sachs.

Chief China Economist Hui Shan said there's a 60% chance of the former scenario taking place.

"There is also a 30% probability of earlier reopening precisely because of the difficulty in keeping Covid under control, and the lack of medical preparation suggests it could be quite a messy process," she said.

"Medical preparation is not ready yet, whereas the virus has evolved in such a way [that] it's getting very costly to continue to implement that dynamic zero-Covid policy," she said.

She said that policymakers need to weigh out the costs and benefits of the stringent Covid restrictions as protests take place across the country.

"This is not something they had experienced before [or] had a lot of experience in dealing with in prior cycles," she said.

— Su-Lin Tan

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors keep a close eye on unrest in China amid protests against Covid lockdowns.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 37 points lower at 7,453, Germany's DAX down 76 points at 14,470, France's CAC down 35 points at 6,679 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 181 points at 24,595, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt