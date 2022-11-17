European Markets Head for Mixed Open as Political Uncertainty Continues

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open mixed on Thursday as political uncertainty continues in the region.

Global markets are watching developments in Ukraine as the fallout from a missile hitting Polish territory continues. NATO said it was likely that Ukrainian air defenses were trying to intercept Russian missiles when the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Ukraine has said it wants to be part of a joint investigation into what happened, and to see evidence that its own forces were behind the strike that killed two Polish civilians.

In the U.K, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce his latest fiscal statement on Thursday which is expected to contain billions of pounds' worth of spending cuts and tax hikes.

Overnight, shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower with the Hang Seng Index falling 2.5% as Chinese technology stocks saw sharp losses. U.S. stock futures inched higher Wednesday night. Investors are also anticipating more than half a dozen speakers from the Federal Reserve talking at events around the country Thursday.

War in Ukraine is the ‘single most important negative factor’ for global economy: IMF chief

Russia's war on Ukraine is the "single most important negative factor" for the world economy this year — and most likely for 2023 as well, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Georgieva commented on the missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, which killed two civilians.

While she applauded the G-20 members' draft declaration that condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Georgieva said that the focus of the summit has been "very pressing problems" — such as global inflation, rising costs of living, food and energy security.

"I was listening very carefully to all the statements and it's encouraging that these are the issues we are focusing on — as we must," she said.

The IMF previously issued warnings on the fragmentation of the global economy due to the war, and slashed 2023 growth forecasts from an expected 3.2% in 2022 to 2.7%.

CNBC Pro: Should investors get back into tech? Here's what the pros say, and how to trade it

It has been a brutal year for tech, as markets flee growth stocks amid rising rates and other headwinds.

The tech industry has also been hit by layoffs. With inflation figures rising less than expected, however, Big Tech stocks rallied last week on investor hopes that a peak could be in sight.

Should investors get back into tech at all, or is it too soon? Here's what Citi and other pros said.

CNBC Pro: The Fed 'pivot' is dead, says strategist, who shares where to invest right now

Fidelity says the notion that a pivot from the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance will benefit equities is "dead."

Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at the investment management firm, said he is concerned about short-term stock performance and suggests investor consider a different asset class instead.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 21 points lower at 7,348, Germany's DAX up 5 points at 14,239, France's CAC down 2 points at 6,605 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 40 points at 24,739, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Vodafone and Virgin Money on Thursday. Data releases include European car registration data for October.

— Holly Ellyatt