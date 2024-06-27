European markets head for negative open as inflation worries persist

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in negative territory Thursday as global inflation worries continue to rattle markets.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 19 points lower at 8,207, Germany's DAX 40 points lower at 18,122, France's CAC 40 down 13 points at 7,593 and Italy's FTSE MIB 92 points lower at 33,643, according to data from IG.

Global market attention is shifting toward fresh U.S. inflation data on Friday, with May's personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, due to be released. Investors hope the report will show easing pricing pressures that could cement the likelihood the Fed will lower interest rates later this year.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight as the Japanese yen weakened to a near 38-year low late Wednesday, hitting 160.82 against the U.S. dollar, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, U.S. S&P 500 futures fell slightly Wednesday night after the S&P 500 rose for a second day.

Data releases in Europe Thursday include Italy's latest consumer and business confidence numbers, and Spanish retail sales. An EU leader' summit begins in Brussels on Thursday and the Bank of England publishes its latest Financial Stability Report.