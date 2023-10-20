European markets poised to open lower on Powell comments and stuttering global sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European equity markets are poised to open lower Friday, as investors digest comments out of the U.S. and global sentiment stutters.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of cooling inflation but said Thursday that the central bank would be "resolute" in its commitment to its 2% mandate. Powell did not lay out a specific policy path but also gave no indication that a further interest rate hike was on the cards.

The Fed opted to hold interest rates steady at its last meeting in September, but did suggest there would be one more hike before the end of the year.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on a summit happening between U.S. and European Union institutions Friday, where leaders will meet in Washington to discuss trade relations.

U.S. stock futures dipped Thursday evening as traders focused on a recent run higher in the 10-year Treasury yield, while Asia-Pacific markets extended losses from Thursday's broad selloff.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 1.16% lower Thursday, its lowest close since March 15, according to LSEG data.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield crosses 5% for the first time since 2007

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury crossed 5% for the first time in 16 years.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.001% at 5:02 p.m. ET, the first time it has traded above that key level since July 20, 2007 when it yielded as high as 5.029%.

— Gina Francolla, Christine Wang

CNBC Pro: Should you lock in those high yields right now? Here's what Wall Street is saying, and how to invest

A bond bear market has dominated this year.

But with 10-year Treasury yields surging to a high not seen since 2007 on Thursday, many investors might now be tempted to lock in those high yields and buy into bonds. The 2-year Treasury yield was at 5.16%, near levels last seen in 2006.

Volatility in the bond market may, however, cause some hesitation among investors. Wall Street weighs in on the right moves to make.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stock markets are set to open lower Friday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE looks set to fall 28 points to 7,477 and Germany's DAX 79 points to 14,958. France's CAC is set to drop 45 points to 6,873, and Italy's MIB 226 points down to 27,471.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton