Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set for higher open as U.S., Asia-Pacific stocks bounce back

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Betty Laura Zapata | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — European markets were poised to rise at the Friday open, as they looked to shake off recent choppiness and follow Wall Street and Asia-Pacific stocks higher.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last set to open 15 points higher at 8,159, according to IG, while France's CAC 40 was set to add 12 points to reach 7,264 and Germany's DAX was on track to add 26 points to 17,696. Italy's MIB was last set to gain 66 points and climb to 31,993.

Global markets have been volatile, as they have tried to shake off Monday's rout. The Stoxx 600 closed just above the flatline on Thursday after trading in negative territory throughout the session.

U.S. markets gained ground, with the S&P 500 notching its best day since November 2022 on Thursday after new labor market data eased concerns about the state of the world's largest economy. This rebound came just days after the index recorded its biggest daily loss since September 2022 on Monday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

U.S. futures were slightly higher early on Friday, and Asia-Pacific markets on Friday followed Wall Street higher.



Back in Europe, Hargreaves Lansdown and Lanxess are set to report quarterly earnings. On the data front, final July inflation prints are expected from Germany and Italy.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us