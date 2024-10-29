European markets slightly higher as traders digest slew of earnings; Novartis down 3.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets reversed early gains Tuesday as traders in the region digested the latest slew of earnings reports.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was trading slightly higher, up 0.02%, by 8:26 a.m. London time, with sectors slipping inro mixed territory. Banks added 0.8% while mining stocks dipped 0.16%.

Shares of Novartis fell 3.5% despite the company raising its full-year guidance after reporting an uptick in third-quarter sales. CEO Vas Narasimhan told CNBC Tuesday he was confident the company can retain "consistent growth" by focusing on its range of around 15 blockbuster drugs, even as it steers clear of the GLP-1 weight loss drug market.

Meanwhile, HBSC's London-listed shares added 2.9% after it issued a third-quarter earnings report that beat analyst estimates and announced that it will repurchase up to $3 billion in shares.

Tuesday saw a slew of other earning, including from Adidas, Lufthansa, Santander and BP, among others. Data releases of note include Germany's GfK consumer confidence figures.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed in spite of gains on Wall Street as investors looked toward a slate of mega-cap technology earnings this week, including Meta Platforms and Microsoft on Wednesday and Apple on Thursday..

BP third-quarter profit falls to a near four-year low

Matt Cardy | Getty Images News | Getty Images

British oil giant BP on Tuesday reported its weakest quarterly earnings in nearly four years, citing lower refining margins and a weak oil trading result.

The energy company posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $2.3 billion for the July-September period. That beat analyst expectations of $2.1 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus, but reflected a sharp drop from a year earlier.

Shares of London-listed BP dipped around 0.8% during morning deals.

— Sam Meredith

Lufthansa's third-quarter operating profit dips 9%

1258353212 | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

German group Lufthansa posted a 9% year-on-year drop in adjusted operating profit for the third quarter – seasonally a strong period for airline carriers, which includes the high-traffic months of summer vacation in the West.

Lufthansa reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 1.34 billion euros ($1.45 billion) over July-September, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters. Net profit was down 8% year on year to nearly 1.1 billion euros.

The airline said its third-quarter performance was affected by "aircraft delivery delays and punctuality issues at its hubs" and that it has a "turnaround program in place to address challenges."

— Ruxandra Iordache

European markets open higher

European markets opened higher Tuesday as traders in the region digested the latest slew of earnings reports.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.38% in opening trade, with all major bourses and most sectors in the green. Banks added 0.77% while mining stocks dipped 0.4%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index added 0.25% to 8,307, Germany's DAX rose 0.47% to 19,621, France's CAC rose 0.61% to 7,602 and Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.51% to 34,196.

— Karen Gilchrist

Novartis CEO says blockbuster drugs to drive 'consistent growth,' with U.S. market in focus

Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told CNBC on Tuesday that he was confident the company can retain "consistent growth" by focusing on its range of around 15 blockbuster drugs, even as it steers clear of the GLP-1 weight loss drug market.

"We have the potential to get to top five by the end of the decade," Narasimhan told "Squawk Box Europe." The comments came after the company raised its full-year guidance following strong third-quarter results.

Looking ahead to next week's U.S. presidential election, he said the pharmaceutical industry was urging the "right fixes" from the next administration, regardless of the winner, to ensure legislatures do not "penalize certain types of medication." It comes as drug prices have come under pressure from U.S. regulators.

— Karen Gilchrist

Reeves' budget to be driven by tax rises, Deloitte UK says

Amanda Tickel, head of tax and trade policy at Deloitte UK, weighs in on Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' upcoming U.K. budget, saying that she expects the vast majority of the spending gap to be plugged with tax rises.

Around £35 billion ($45 billion) of the government's reported £40 billion funding hole will be filled with increased levies, such as payroll taxes for businesses, capital gains tax and inheritance tax, Tickel suggested.

— Karen Gilchrist

Adidas sales and operating profit rises in the third quarter

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Adidas reported an uptick in sales and operating profit in its third-quarter results on Tuesday, as the company continued to offload the remaining Yeezy products from its collaboration with musician Ye.

The sportswear giant said sales were up 10% in currency-neutral terms, driven by particular growth in the European and Latin American markets. North America sales dipped 7% in the third quarter, due solely to Adidas' "significantly smaller Yeezy business."

Overall sales rose 7% in euro terms to 6.4 billion euros ($6.9 billion), up from 5.9 billion euros in the same period of last year. Operating profit came in at 598 million euros versus 409 million euros in the third quarter 2023.

— Karen Gilchrist

Novartis sales rise 10% in third quarter, raises guidance

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Novartis reported 10% sales growth and 20% core operating income growth in its third-quarter results Tuesday, prompting the Swiss pharmaceutical company to raise its full-year guidance.

Net sales came in at $12.8 billion and core operating income was $5.15 billion in the three months to October. The company said it now sees net sales growing in the low-double digits for the full year.

The company pointed to "important innovation milestones," including in the firm's early breast cancer and nephropathy treatments, as having helped drive the revised outlook.

— Karen Gilchrist

HSBC beats third-quarter earnings expectations, announces additional $3 billion share buyback

Europe's largest lender HSBC on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations, boosted by strong revenue growth, as it embarks on a major restructuring to balance its operations in China and the West.

HSBC's pre-tax profit rose 10% compared with the $7.7 billion posted a year ago. The company's quarterly revenue grew 5% to $17 billion from the $16.2 billion that was reported a year ago, while after-tax profit gained $500 million from last year to $6.7 billion.



Shares of HSBC traded 2.24% higher.

—Anniek Bao, Lee Ying Shan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in flat to lower territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points lower at 8,283, Germany's DAX down 25 points at 19,501, France's CAC up 1 point at 7,564 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 1 point at 34,819, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Adidas, Lufthansa, Novartis, Santander and BP, among others. Data releases of note include Germany's GfK consumer confidence figures.

— Holly Ellyatt