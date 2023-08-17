European markets set for lower open after Fed officials hint at further rate hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets are set for a lower open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes showed further interest rate hikes were not off the table.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday as investors assessed U.K. inflation figures along with euro zone second-quarter gross domestic product data.

Minutes from the July meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee showed officials expressed concern about the persistence of inflation and suggested more hikes to interest rates could be necessary unless conditions improve.

The U.S. central bank raised rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% after that meeting, its highest level in 22 years. Markets generally expect that to be the final hike of this monetary tightening cycle, but Wednesday's minutes indicated that officials are wary of calling time just yet.

Shares in Asia-Pacific extended their losses on Thursday following the minutes, and Japan posted its first monthly decline in exports in more than two years amid slowing demand from China and other Asian partners.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade as Wall Street continues to suffer a rocky month. Investors will be tracking a fresh batch of corporate earnings on Thursday, with retailers Walmart and Tapestry set to report before the opening bell.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to slide by around 49 points to 7,308, Germany's DAX is seen around 99 points lower at 15,690 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop by around 51 points to 7,209, according to IG data.

— Lucy Handley

