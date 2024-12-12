Money Report

European markets set for mixed open ahead of expected ECB rate cut

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

European flags flutter in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) building prior to a news conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, on September 12, 2024. 
Daniel Roland | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open as regional investors await the last monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The central bank is heading for its final interest rate cut of the year on Thursday, with economists expecting a 25-basis-point rate cut rather than the "jumbo" 50-basis-point move that was previously expected. The ECB is also due to release its quarterly macroeconomic projections on growth and inflation.

The Swiss National Bank is also due to announce its latest monetary policy decision Thursday.

Read more

European Central Bank heads for last rate cut of year — but jumbo move seems off the table

It comes as traders continue to digest the latest inflation data out of the U.S. The figures showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% month on month and grew at a 12-month rate of 2.7%, in line with economists' estimates.

The producer price index report is due Thursday. The prints mark the last major economic data releases before the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

Traders are still betting that the Fed will cut rates; Fed funds futures are pricing in a more-than 98% likelihood that the central bank lowers rates at that meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher following post-inflation data gains on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq Composite top the 20,000 threshold, posting an all-time high and a closing record. U.S. stock futures slid Thursday morning.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 8,308, Germany's DAX down 12 points at 20,398, France's CAC up 11 points at 7,437 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 67 points at 34,787, according to data from IG.

The European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank both announce monetary policy decisions today. No major earnings are expected.

— Holly Ellyatt

