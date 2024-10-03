European markets set for negative open as investors focus on Middle East escalation

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday as conflict in the Middle East weighs on regional investor sentiment.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 38 points lower at 8,252, Germany's DAX down 67 points at 19,097, France's CAC 40 down 26 at 7,545 and Italy's FTSE MIB 153 points lower at 33,414, according to data from IG.

European stocks closed mixed yesterday as investors assessed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and assessed fresh unemployment data in the euro zone that showed unemployment across the euro zone held steady on the month at a record-low 6.4% in August.

Israel attacked central Beirut early Thursday, killing at least six people, as it pursues Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah. Israel began ground incursions in Lebanon on Tuesday and the strike on Beirut earlier today comes after Iran fired roughly 180 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this week. Israeli authorities say there were no casualties as a result of the offensive, and that most of the missiles were intercepted.

In the Asia-Pacific region overnight, Hong Kong stocks plunged as the China stimulus rally, seen after authorities announced a slew of support measures last week, appeared to ease. Markets in mainland China remain closed until Oct. 8.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures edged lower Wednesday night as investors look ahead to the release of weekly initial jobless claims data on Thursday and September's payrolls report, due on Friday.