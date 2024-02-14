European markets nudge higher after U.S. and U.K. inflation prints; Delivery Hero up 7%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors assessed incoming corporate earnings and inflation prints in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index inched 0.4% higher by late morning, with media stocks adding 1% while mining stocks slipped 0.5% lower.

U.K. inflation data held steady at 4% year-on-year in January, new figures revealed Wednesday morning, undershooting expectations as food and non-alcoholic beverage prices eased.

The CPI reading came ahead of a fourth-quarter gross domestic product print Thursday that could confirm that the country has entered a technical recession.

The Stoxx 600 index ended Tuesday's session down 1%. Losses deepened after new figures showed U.S. inflation rose by more than expected in January, as stubbornly high shelter prices squeezed consumers.

The headline consumer price index increased by 0.3% month on month and 3.1% annually, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, exceeding a Dow Jones consensus forecast of 0.2% for the month and 2.9% year on year.

The hotter-than-expected print will mean the U.S. Federal Reserve may be more cautious around the prospect of cutting interest rates as quickly and steeply as the market expects.

Wednesday saw earnings reporting from several major European businesses, including ABN AMRO and Capgemini.

Delivery Hero up 7% to lead Stoxx 600 as earnings drive share price moves

Earnings reports were the key driver of individual share price movement on Wednesday.

Delivery Hero shares climbed 7.5% by late morning to lead the Stoxx 600 after the German food delivery company said its organic cash flow generation will be more than sufficient to settle its debt maturities.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. also climbed more than 7% after posting a record annual profit, while Capgemini added more than 5% after beating fourth-quarter revenue expectations.

Towards the bottom of the index, Heineken shares slid 6% on the back of a weak profit outlook and Thyssenkrupp was down 7% after cutting its annual sales and net profit forecasts.

Biggest movers: ABN Amro up 6%, Thyssenkrupp down 10%

ABN Amro shares climbed more than 6% in early trade after the Dutch bank beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on the back of high interest and releases of credit impairments.

Net profit rose by 54% year-on-year to 545 million euros ($584 million), vastly exceeding a company-compiled consensus of 422 million euros.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Thyssenkrupp shares plunged 10% after the German engineering and steel conglomerate cut its annual sales and net profit forecasts, citing weakening demand and prices in the steel division.

A flat open in Europe, but FTSE 100 pops after softer-than-expected UK inflation

European shares made a muted start to Wednesday's trade.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index inched 0.1% higher in early trade, with retail stocks adding 0.5% while mining stocks slipped 0.7% lower.

Britain's FTSE 100 was the top performer, adding 0.6% while most major European bourses hovered around the flatline.

Sony cuts PlayStation 5 sales forecast to 21 million units after posting record revenue

Sony cut its sales forecast for its flagship PlayStation 5 console on Wednesday, after warning of weaker transactions in its key gaming division.

The Japanese gaming giant said it now expects to sell 21 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March, down from a previous forecast of 25 million units.

The cut in outlook comes after Sony posted record quarterly revenue in the all-important December quarter which encompasses the holiday season.

Read the full story here.

UK inflation holds steady at 4%, below expectations

U.K. inflation held steady at 4% year-on-year in January on the back of easing prices for furniture and household goods, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Month-on-month, the headline consumer price index fell to -0.6%, returning to negative territory after December's surprise increase by 0.4% on the month and 4% annually.

Economists polled by Reuters had produced a consensus forecast of 4.2% year-on-year for January and -0.3% for the month.

"The largest upward contribution to the monthly change in both CPIH and CPI annual rates came from housing and household services (principally higher gas and electricity charges), while the largest downward contribution came from furniture and household goods, and food and non-alcoholic beverages," the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Read the full story here

