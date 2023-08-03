Europe stocks close lower; Bank of England rate hikes by 25 basis points

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets fell Thursday as investors assessed earnings season and the latest rate hike by the Bank of England.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.7% lower with most sectors in decline. Tech stocks led the losses with a 1.8% downturn as global sentiment remained gloomy after Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States' long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+.

The oil and gas sector, meanwhile, climbed 0.7% after Saudi Arabia said it would extend a 1 million barrel per day voluntary crude oil output.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The BOE announced a 25 basis point hike, bringing its main rate to 5.25%.

The benchmark Stoxx closed 1.35% lower in the previous session, with all sectors and bourses in negative territory.

Asia-Pacific markets extended their losses on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's sell-off.

AB InBev up 1.7% as second-quarter results beat

Shares of the world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, were 1.7% higher in late afternoon trade after the company reported higher revenue and a profit growth beat for the second quarter.

Overall resilience came despite a plunge in revenue and core profit in the U.S., where it faced a drop-off in sales of its bestselling Bud Light beer due to an online boycott.

Read the full story here.

— Jenni Reid

Oil stocks nudge higher as Saudi Arabia extends output cut

Oil and gas stocks were 0.32% higher at 2:37 p.m. BST while most European sectors declined, after Saudi Arabia said it would extend its 1 million barrel per day voluntary crude oil output cut into September.

Read the full story here.

— Jenni Reid

U.S. stocks open lower, fall for a second day

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100 points, or about 0.3%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.5%.

— Samantha Subin

Economists see Bank of England peak rate approaching

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the BoE's new forecasts "broadly endorse markets' expectations for a further increase in Bank Rate over the coming months" — but expects just one more hike this tightening cycle, by 25 basis points in September.

ING developed markets economist James Smith also said a September hike was likely, adding that the November decision would likely come down whether services inflation has failed to cool. ING's base case is that a rise to 5.5% in September will be the peak rate for the bank.

"Market pricing of a peak at 5.65% around the turn of the year therefore seems fair – and certainly much more reasonable than it did just a few weeks ago when investors briefly saw peak Bank Rate near 6.5%," Smith said in a note.

The central bank's hawkish tone leaves a remaining risk that rates rise from the current 5.25% to 5.75% or 6%, said Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics.

"Either way, the Bank's new guidance that rates will be 'sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long' supports our view that rates will stay at their peak for about a year," Dales said in a note. "It provided some new forward guidance that pours cold water on any hopes of a quick pivot to rate cuts after rates have peaked."

— Jenni Reid

Bank of England's Bailey: Not time to 'declare it's all over'

Pool | Reuters

In a press conference following the announcement of a 25-basis-point rate hike, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the central bank remained "evidence-driven" in its considerations.

"We've had quite contrasting evidence in the last couple of months or so, the evidence has gone one way then gone a bit the other way," Bailey said.

"So I don't think it is time to declare it's all over, and we're sticking where we are at the moment, because I do believe that sits at odds with the fact that we've had some very big pieces of news, and they're not going in the same direction."

In its August statement notes, the BoE notes a mixed outlook for the resilience of household incomes, retail sales volumes and business surveys. The bank is also following whether the currently tight labor market is showing any signs of loosening.

— Jenni Reid

Data supported a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Bank of England, strategist says

Jordan Rochester, G10 FX strategist at Nomura, discusses market implications of the Bank of England's 25-basis-point rate hike.

BOE sees U.K. inflation at 5% by year-end

The Bank of England expects U.K. consumer price inflation around 5% by the end of the year, down from the current 7.9%, a faster rate of decline than previously forecast but still well above the institution's 2% target.

"In the [Monetary Policy Committee]'s August most likely, or modal, projection conditioned on market interest rates, CPI inflation returns to the 2% target by 2025 Q2. It then falls below the target in the medium term, as an increasing degree of economic slack reduces domestic inflationary pressures, alongside declining external cost pressures," the statement said.

"The Committee has decided in this forecast to bring some of the upside risks to inflation from persistence into its modal projection, pushing up on this inflation projection in the medium term relative to the May Report."

— Jenni Reid

Bank of England hikes rates by quarter percentage point

SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, a 14th consecutive hike as policymakers strive to rein in inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6-3 in favor of the quarter-point hike, with two members preferring a second straight 50 basis point increase and one voting to keep rates unchanged.

Market pricing was split roughly 60/40 in favor of a quarter-point hike as of Thursday morning, according to Refinitiv data.

Read the full story here.

— Elliot Smith

London Stock Exchange Group down 1% on lower first-half profit

Shares of the London Stock Exchange Group were down 1% in mid-morning trade after the group reported lower first-half profits. Earnings per share dropped 21.2% to 77.2 pence.

Total income was up 11.9% from the previous year. Data and analytics saw growth of 7.6% following LSEG's acquisition of data company Refinitiv.

The group estimates revenue growth will be at the top end of its 6-8% forecast.

Shares had dropped as much as 4% in early trading, falling to their lowest point since April 4, according to Reuters.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Decline in euro zone business activity accelerated in July

The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated in July, according to the latest purchasing managers' index data.

The index, which is compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 48.6 in July, down from June's 49.9.

A score below 50 indicates that an economy is contracting.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Stocks on the move: Infineon down 9%, SES up 10%

German chipmaker Infineon dropped to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 index as markets opened after the company forecast a slight decline in the fourth quarter. Third-quarter results were in line with expectations.

Shares of SES were up 10% after half-year results reaffirmed the satellite producer's outlook for 2023. SES reported a 9.8% year-on-year increase in revenue, and announced a share buyback program of up to 150 million euros ($164 million).

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed Thursday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE is anticipated to move 16.7 points higher to 7553.8, Germany's DAX 2.5 points higher to 16,007.2, and France's CAC up 2 points to 7305.5.

Italy's MIB is expected to fall 59.5 points to 29,043.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

CNBC Pro: Investor says S&P 500 will hit 5,000, names stocks to buy in that scenario

Some on Wall Street are getting increasingly bullish on the S&P 500, raising their price targets for the index.

Oppenheimer Asset Management was the latest to do so. It increased its year-end S&P 500 price target from 4,400 to 4,900 — the highest in CNBC's Market Strategist survey. That follows Citi raising its S&P 500 target to 4,600 last week from 4,000.

Financial services firm Sanders Morris Harris is even more bullish. Its chairman George Ball told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" last week that he believes the S&P 500 can go up to 5,000 by year-end. That represents a potential upside of about 9% from Tuesday's close.

Ball shares his stock picks given that scenario, including some that look set for "sneaky gains."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Yellen downplays Fitch debt downgrade

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that she disagreed with Fitch's decision to downgrade the U.S.' debt.

"The change by Fitch Ratings announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data," Yellen said in a statement. "Fitch's quantitative ratings model declined markedly between 2018 and 2020 – and yet Fitch is announcing its change now, despite the progress that we see in many of the indicators that Fitch relies on for its decision."

"Many of these measures, including those related to governance, have shown improvement over the course of this Administration, with the passage of bipartisan legislation to address the debt limit, invest in infrastructure, and make other investments in America's competitiveness," Yellen added.

— Fred Imbert



CNBC Pro: Cost of hedging against a sell-off is at a 15-year low, Bank of America says. Here's how to do it

The cost of hedging against a potential stock market downturn has hit a 15-year low, according to research by Bank of America.

The Wall Street bank named a "cheap" options trade that will benefit investors if the S&P 500 fell by 10% over the next 12 months.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao