European markets set to open higher; UK GDP grows 0.1% in February

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open higher on Friday morning as investors parse through U.K. economic data and reflect on a somewhat murky U.S. inflation outlook.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,949, Germany's DAX up more than 100 points at 18,051, France's CAC 47 points higher at 8,064 and Italy's FTSE MIB 150 points higher at 33,212, according to data from IG.

The market moves come after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed lower in the previous session.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The European Central Bank on Thursday held interest rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting and gave its clearest signal yet of an upcoming rate cut despite uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's next moves.

Stateside, investors digested fresh inflation data in search of clues on exactly when the U.S. central bank may start cutting interest rates.

The producer price index, which tracks prices on a wholesale level, came in lower than expected in March, according to a release Thursday from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. The PPI reading rose 0.2% for the month, less than the 0.3% estimate from the Dow Jones consensus and not as much as the 0.6% increase in February.

It provided some potential relief for investors hoping for the start of Fed policy easing, although the data came just one day after a hotter-than-expected March consumer inflation report, which fueled fears that the Fed will keep interest rates elevated.

In Europe, Britain's economic output increased by 0.1% in monthly terms in February, in line with expectations, according to figures published Friday by the Office for National Statistics.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

UK economy grows by 0.1% in February, in line with expectations

Britain's economic output increased by 0.1% in monthly terms in February, in line with expectations, according to figures published Friday by the Office for National Statistics.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% month-on-month expansion of gross domestic product.

The data follows economic growth of 0.3% in January, which ONS said had been upwardly revised from 0.2%.

— Sam Meredith

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs just refreshed stocks on its ‘conviction list’ of top Asian picks for April - giving one over 40% upside

Goldman Sachs has refreshed its "conviction list" of top picks in Asia Pacific for April by adding some stocks and removing others.

The bank remains optimistic on the region, noting that it has a "solid 2Q outlook."

"Five factors are likely to influence Asian market performance in 2Q: the start of a rate cutting cycle, led by the Fed; elections and geopolitics; 1Q earnings results; market-specific policy; and (less fundamentally, but notably) seasonality," the investment bank's analysts said, as they unveiled their latest additions to the list.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

4 cheap stocks to buy and hold for the next decade, according to the pros

Many shares look expensive in today's market, but there are still cheap stocks to be found — some of which can be held for the next 10 years, according to the pros.

They shared with CNBC Pro their tips for picking cheap stocks that hold long-term promise, as well as their top picks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are poised to open in poisitve territory on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,949, Germany's DAX up more than 100 points at 18,051, France's CAC 47 points higher at 8,064 and Italy's FTSE MIB 150 points higher at 33,212, according to data from IG.

Investors are looking ahead to U.K. gross domestic product data for February and the International Energy Agency's monthly oil market report.

— Sam Meredith