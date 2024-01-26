European markets higher following ECB decision, economic data; LVMH up 8%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened higher Friday as investors digest the European Central Bank's latest decision and fresh economic data from the U.K. and U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% in morning deals, with sectors trading in mixed territory. Household goods were up 3%, while tech stocks sunk 1.7%.

The ECB met market expectations Thursday and held interest rates steady at their current record high. The euro zone deposit rate was kept at 4% for the third straight meeting and the ECB reiterated that it would keep rates high for a "sufficiently long duration" to bring inflation to target.

U.K. consumers are their most confident since January 2022, buoyed by falling inflation, new survey data showed Friday.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures were higher after economic growth for the quarter came in well above expectations.

Meantime, Asia-Pacific markets mostly declined Friday as electric vehicle stocks in the region dropped for a second day, while investors also digested inflation data from Tokyo.

Stocks on the move: Remy Cointreau up 15%, LVMH 8% higher

French drinks maker Remy Cointreau jumped to the top of the Stoxx 600 in early trade, rising 15%, after reporting a smaller than expected decline in third-quarter sales.

Luxury fashion house LVMH also rose 8% as increased fourth-quarter sales signaled a boost for the luxury sector. Christian Dior was also up 8.6%.

At the other end, Swedish telecom company Telia dipped 6% after indicating in its fourth-quarter results that growth could slow this year.

Consumer confidence mixed in Europe's leading economies

Consumer confidence in Germany and France showed a mixed picture for Europe's economic outlook, new data showed Friday.

Germany's GfK consumer confidence survey pointed to a fall in sentiment in February, dipping to -29.7 from a downwardly revised -25.4 in January and well below the consensus -24.5.

Meantime, in France, consumer confidence increased to 91, the highest level since February 2022, and better than the 90 expected.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,563, Germany's DAX down 25 points at 16,886, France's CAC up 46 points at 7,508 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 45 points at 30,342, according to data from IG.

