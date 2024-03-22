European markets edge lower as tech stocks lead losses; Phoenix Group shares up 10%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were slightly lower Friday afternoon after stocks soared to an all-time high in the previous session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.2% lower at 1:58 p.m. London time, with most sectors in negative territory. Tech stocks led the losses, down 1%.

The market moves come after a flurry of interest rate decisions in recent days.

The Swiss National Bank surprised markets on Thursday by lowering its main policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5%. The decision made Switzerland the first major economy to cut interest rates in a sign of policymakers' growing confidence in the battle to tame inflation.

The Bank of England held interest rates as expected on Thursday, but hinted cuts could be on the horizon as inflation falls faster than anticipated. Meanwhile, Norway's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and forecast a single cut to the cost of borrowing later in the year.

Earlier in the week, the Federal Reserve reaffirmed expectations for three interest rate cuts this year and kept borrowing costs unchanged at its two-day March policy meeting.

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 briefly crossed 41,000 to hit a fresh all-time high. U.S. stock futures inched higher after all three major averages registered records in the previous session.

U.S. stocks open little changed, but head for winning week

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 20 points, while the S&P 500 hovered near the flatline. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.15%.

— Samantha Subin

Vodafone and Three's merger faces in-depth competition probe

Adrian Dennis | AFP | Getty Images

A U.K. regulator has given Vodafone and CK Hutchison five working days to come up with remedies to competition concerns surrounding the proposed merger of their U.K. businesses, or else risk facing an in-depth "Phase 2" antitrust investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it believes the deal between Vodafone and Three U.K., which is the U.K. arm of CK Hutchison, would lead to higher prices for consumers and reduce the quality of their networks.

Vodafone and Three disagreed with the CMA's findings and said they remain confident the transaction would deliver benefits for customers in the U.K.

They added that, as things stand, their operations are currently sub-scale and unable to cover their cost of capital, and that the deal would allow them to invest and compete more effectively with market leaders EE and Virgin Media O2.

— Ryan Browne

Tech stocks fall 1.5%

European stocks stood 0.2% lower in early afternoon deals on Friday. Tech stocks led the losses, down 1.5%.

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies and Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML were among the biggest fallers, both down over 2% for the session.

— Sam Meredith

Aston Martin names Bentley’s Adrian Hallmark as its new chief executive

Jeremy Moeller | Getty Images News | Getty Images

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Friday announced Bentley head Adrian Hallmark has been appointed as its new chief executive officer.

Hallmark will start his new role no later than Oct. 1, the company said.

Shares of London-listed Aston Martin Lagonda rose 1.5% on the news.

— Sam Meredith

Shares of Phoenix Group up 7%

Shares of British insurer Phoenix Group rose 7% on Friday morning, climbing to the top of the European benchmark after reporting an upbeat outlook.

The company posted £2.024 million ($2.548 million) in total cash generation for the full-year 2023, exceeding its upgraded target of £1.8 billion for the year, and said it had achieved its 2025 growth target two years early.

Shares of the Phoenix Group are down around 2.6% year-to-date.

— Sam Meredith

Europe markets open slightly lower

European stocks opened lower on Friday, with most sectors in negative territory, while major bourses pointed in opposite directions.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.2% lower shortly after the opening bell. Tech stocks led the losses, down by 0.9%.

— Sam Meredith

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets were poised to open in negative territory on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is set to open around 3 points lower at 7,882, Germany's DAX down 17 points at 18,155, France's CAC 18 points lower at 8,162 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 48 points at 33,724, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from the U.K.'s JD Wetherspoon. Data releases include German business sentiment for March, and Russia's central bank will decide on interest rates.

— Sam Meredith