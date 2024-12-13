European markets set to open lower as investors digest European Central Bank rate cut

European markets are poised to open lower Friday as investors digest the European Central Bank's latest rate cut decision, in what was a busy day for monetary policy in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 was seen opening 22 points lower at 8,287, Germany's DAX was down 35 points at 20,391, France's CAC was 21 points lower at 7,400 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 38 points at 34,799, according to IG data.

The European Central Bank on Thursday cut interest rates by 25 basis points in its fourth trim this year, and signaled the possibility of more reductions in 2025.

The Swiss National Bank also cut rates by a larger than anticipated 50 basis points, while Denmark's central bank announced a 25 basis point reduction.

Central bank watchers are now turning their attention to next week and rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

On Friday, investors will keep an eye on France's latest inflation print and three-month gross domestic product data from the U.K.

U.K. consumer confidence data is also due. There are no corporate earnings.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell overnight, led by losses in China after Beijing affirmed its recent policy shifts and stressed plans to boost growth after a high-profile meeting Thursday.

U.S. futures lost steam following a losing session on Wall Street.

CNBC Pro: Want to cash in on the emerging market boom? Here are 2 of HSBC's 'best stock ideas' with over 50% upside potential

A pick-up in consumer demand, improving economic growth and attractive stock market valuations have contributed to the popularity of emerging markets (EM) this year.

HSBC is sticking to its "cautiously constructive" stance on them in 2025, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office in January.

"There is no sugar coating that tariffs and a strong USD are downside risks," the investment bank's analysts said, as they revealed their best stock ideas.

Among their picks were two lesser-known names, both with over 50% upside potential.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are poised to open lower Friday as investors digest the European Central Bank's latest rate cut decision, in what was a busy day for monetary policy during the previous session.

The FTSE 100 was seen opening 22 points lower at 8,287, Germany's DAX was down 35 points at 20,391, France's CAC was 21 points lower at 7,400 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 38 points at 34,799, according to IG data.

— Karen Gilchrist