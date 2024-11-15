European markets open 0.7% lower; UK GDP ticks up slightly

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower Friday, as investors assessed fresh economic data and the future path for interest rate cuts following hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8% in early deals, with all major bourses and almost all sectors sinking into the red.

Health care stocks shed 1.72%, tracking wider falls for global vaccine makers, as investors weighed President-election Donald Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Tech stocks also fell 1.36%, while utilities were a sole outlier, up 0.06%.

On Friday, investors digested fresh U.K. GDP data for insight into the state of the British economy — the first reading since the Labour government's October budget announcement.

Gross domestic product came in at 0.1% in the three months to September compared to the previous quarter. That's below the 0.2% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters and follows an expansion of 0.5% in the second quarter of the year.

U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said Friday she was "not satisfied" with the numbers.

Earning reports come from Aegon, Experian, Cepsa, among others.

Across the Atlantic, speaking Thursday, Powell said that strong U.S. economic growth is allowing policymakers to take their time in deciding how far and how fast to lower interest rates.

U.S. stock futures inched lower overnight as Wall Street continued to assess the comments and the future path of the post-election rally. Asia markets, meanwhile, were mixed during Friday's session.

— Karen Gilchrist

Aegon raises target after third-quarter beat

Dutch insurer Aegon raised its full-year capital generation target Friday after reporting better-than-expected results in its U.S. business.

Third-quarter operating capital generation, excluding allowances, came in at 336 million euros ($354.8 billion). Analysts polled by the company had expected a print of 296 million euros, according to Reuters.

Aegon, which is targeting growth in the U.S., said it now expects full-year capital generation of around 1.2 billion euros, versus the 1.1 billion euros previously forecast.

— Karen Gilchrist

Reeves 'not satisfied' with UK economic growth

Anadolu | Getty Images

U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said Friday that she was "not satisfied" with Britain's economic growth, as she responded to the latest data out earlier in the session, which showed gross domestic product (GDP) inched up 0.1% in the third quarter.

The reading covers a period of significant uncertainty as the U.K., with the government accused of talking down the economy as investors and consumers awaited Reeves' Oct. 30 budget.

"Improving economic growth is at the heart of everything I am seeking to achieve, which is why I am not satisfied with these numbers," Reeves said, adding that her budget — which included huge tax rises and increased spending — would seek to spur growth.

Joe Nellis, economic adviser at MHA, said that while the U.K. economy remained anemic, it appeared to be "slowly moving forwards on the road to recovery."

"What is more unclear is the effect that increased government spending and investment will have on growth. While the Chancellor has announced a wave of public sector investment initiatives to boost growth, the Government's long-term approach – which is a sound strategy – may mean that we must wait longer to see any catalysing effects on the economy," he added on Friday.

— Karen Gilchrist

UK economy grows 0.1% in the third quarter, below expectations

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.K. economy expanded by 0.1% in the third quarter of the year, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

That was below the expectations of economists polled by Reuters who forecast 0.2% gross domestic product growth on the previous three months of the year.

It comes after inflation in the U.K. fell sharply to 1.7% in September, dipping below the Bank of England's 2% target for the first time since April 2021. The fall in inflation helped pave the way for the central bank to cut rates by 25 basis points on Nov. 7, bringing its key rate to 4.75%.

— April Roach

Further UK tax rises likely if the economy doesn't get moving, economist says

The U.K. could face further tax rises if the government doesn't get the economy moving, ING economist James Smith said Friday, after Labour announced its latest growth-driving reforms.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on Thursday revealed a slew of financial reforms, including easing regulation and boosting pension funds, as part of wider plans to spur growth and investment. It comes weeks after Reeves announced major changes to the country's debt rules in her bumper tax-rising budget.

However, Smith said it will be critical for those reforms to bear fruit and boost growth if the country is to avoid further tax rises ahead.

"The risk really for Labour is … if they don't get the economy moving quickly enough, I think we're looking at more tax rises again," Smith said.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner