European markets set to rebound at the open ahead of U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to rebound at the open Thursday after several days of trading in mixed territory.

All eyes are on the release of the latest U.S. consumer price index report Thursday, with economists polled by Dow Jones expecting prices to have risen 3.2% year over year in December.

Investors will look through the reports for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates. Some of those expectations have been dialed back in recent days, although the odds hover at around 64%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

U.S. stock futures tied to the S&P 500 inched up Wednesday evening as Wall Street prepared for the latest inflation data and the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Meanwhile, in Asia markets overnight, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 led the advance, extending its record-breaking rally ahead of U.S. inflation data.

— Weizhen Tan

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 7,673, Germany's DAX up 92 points at 16,783, France's CAC up 51 points at 7,470 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 164 points at 30,696, according to data from IG.

Spain will release industrial output data for November.

— Holly Ellyatt