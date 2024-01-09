European markets turn lower, extending negative start to 2024

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets moved lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains and extending their gloomy start to the new trading year.

The Stoxx 600 index was 0.3% lower by 9:30 a.m. London time, with the vast majority of sectors turning negative.

Technology stocks led losses, down by 1%, while basic resources were close behind with a 0.8% drop. Oil and gas stocks were a rare outlier, gaining 0.5%.

Global investors are looking ahead this week to the release of the latest U.S. inflation data and big bank earnings for further clues on the state of the economy, and the path of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

December's consumer price index is due to be released Thursday, while the producer price index is due out on Friday.

U.S. stock futures inched lower overnight after the major averages popped to start the week. Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board Tuesday, rebounding from a sell-off in the previous session.

German industrial output drops unexpectedly in November

German industrial production unexpectedly fell in November compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Output fell 0.7% compared with the previous month, seasonally and on a calendar-adjusted basis, from an upwardly revised 0.3% decline in October.

The contraction marks the sixth monthly decline in a row.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 28 points higher at 7,713, Germany's DAX up 47 points at 16,571, France's CAC up 27 points at 7,470 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 88 points at 30,745, according to data from IG.

German industrial output data for November will be released.

— Holly Ellyatt