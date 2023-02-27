European Markets Set to Start the New Trading Week on a Positive Note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to start the week in positive territory, bucking a more mixed trend globally in recent days.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday after stocks on Wall Street marked their worst week for 2023 on Friday.

Stocks on Wall Street ended the week on Friday with sharp declines as the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed a stronger-than-expected increase in prices last month. U.S. equity futures were higher on Monday morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

CNBC Pro: 'The market has gone too far:' Chief global strategist predicts when the Fed will cut rates

Despite efforts by the U.S. central bank to tighten financial conditions, "the market has gone too far," according to Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors,

The strategist told CNBC how the Federal Reserve might react and when it will cut interest rates that could boost stock markets.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Investors need to 'control what they can control,' says Baird

The market is currently experiencing the effects of "too much good news at once," according to Baird analyst Ross Mayfield. With inflation remaining hot and the Federal Reserve expected to continue rate hikes, Mayfield advises investors to "control what [they] can control."

"First, automate things: dollar cost averaging (investing across regularly scheduled intervals) is a great avenue to find outperformance in volatile/sideways markets," wrote Mayfield in a Friday note.

"Second, revisit your allocation to ensure you're well diversified and on-plan."

— Hakyung Kim

CNBC Pro: Investor says tech has yet to bottom — and reveals the FAANG stocks to avoid

Bear market rally or a new bull market? Market pros are undecided about this year's tech bounce, but investor Mark Hawtin thinks the worst could be yet to come.

And while FAANG stocks are popular among many investors, Hawtin believes some are riskier bets than others.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Fed's Mester says rates need to go above 5% to quell inflation

Interest rates need to go even higher for inflation to come down, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Friday.

"I see that we're going to have to bring interest rates above 5%," she told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview. "We'll figure out how much above. That's going to depend on how the economy evolves over time. But I do think we have to be somewhat above 5% and hold there for a time in order to get inflation on a sustainable downward path to 2%."

Mester made news recently when she revealed that she was among a small group of Fed officials who, at the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 Federal Open Market Committee, wanted a half percentage point rate hike rather than the quarter-point move the panel approved.

— Jeff Cox

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open Monday, bucking a more negative trend in their Asia-Pacific counterparts overnight.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,917, Germany's DAX 2 points higher at 15,260, France's CAC up 11 points at 7,227 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 156 points at 27,167, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Saipem, Bunzl and Commerzbank. There are no major data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt