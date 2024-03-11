European markets set to start the week on a negative note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open to start the new trading week, following declines in the Asia-Pacific region overnight.

Japan stocks led losses in Asia-Pacific markets after the country averted a technical recession, paving the way for its central bank to raise rates, while investors also assessed China's inflation numbers.

U.S. stock futures fell slightly Sunday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out its worst week since October. Investors are also looking ahead to inflation data due out later this week.

As the buzz around artificial intelligence continues to build, investors are looking to identify the sectors best placed to benefit.

Ark Invest's Tasha Keeney is no different.

Keeney, director of investment analysis and institutional strategies at the asset manager, estimates that the equity market capitalization attributable to innovation will jump to $220 trillion by the end of the decade, from the $15 trillion-$20 trillion it is at right now.

"Most of that ... we expect is actually attributable to AI," she said, naming segments — and three stocks — to cash in.

Outperforming fund manager Stephanie Niven named a semiconductor equipment stock that could be a lesser-known company to profit from the AI boom.

The stock has risen 89% over the past 12 months amid the AI semiconductor upswing.

"This is a semiconductor equipment maker, and it leans into the supply chain of AI," Niven told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe. "This is a business that decarbonizes the AI transition because it reduces errors and increases yields."

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points lower at 7,634, Germany's DAX down 75 points at 17,739, France's CAC 30 points lower at 7,998 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 118 points at 33,298, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt