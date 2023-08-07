European stocks choppy ahead of inflation data and final earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets were choppy Monday morning, as the last of earnings season results roll in and with two key inflation prints ahead.

The regional Stoxx 600 index down 0.28% at 10:44 a.m. BST, with most sectors posting losses. Health-care stocks advanced 0.4% as mining led declines, down 1.3%.

The Stoxx fell 2.4% last week, mirroring a slide in U.S. stocks as investors took profits near the end of earnings season and risk sentiment appeared to creep back to the fore.

Consumer price index releases are due from China on Wednesday and the United States on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect China to report disinflation of 0.5%, which would prove a positive for global price pressures but which could signal the country needs more stimulus measures to boost its economy.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision isn't until Sept. 20, the U.S. figure will be closely watched for an indication of how high it make take rates and how long it will keep them at current levels. A Reuters poll sees a year-on-year consumer price index increase of 3.3%, up from 3% in June.

Results are in from the likes of Saudi Aramco and Siemens Energy, and Beyond Meat and Paramount in the United States. It has been a solid season for Wall Street earnings so far, with some big tech firms beating forecasts and around four-fifths of S&P 500 companies exceeding expectations, according to FactSet.

Asia-Pacific markets are mainly lower Monday, as U.S. futures are higher.

Siemens Energy CEO says this quarter has been ‘very demanding’ amid wind turbine troubles

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, discusses the German firm's latest earnings and its recent troubles regarding wind turbines.

UK house prices fall for fourth month but market shows 'resilience'

Carl Court | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.K. house prices fell 0.3% in July, the fourth consecutive monthly decline, according to bank Halifax.

House prices were down 2.4% on an annual basis.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said the downward moves did not have a significant impact on the cost of homes over the last six months, during which the average property price fell to £285,044 ($362,945) from £285,660.

"These figures add to the sense of a housing market which continues to display a degree of resilience in the face of tough economic headwinds. In particular, we're seeing activity amongst first-time buyers hold up relatively well, with indications some are now searching for smaller homes, to offset higher borrowing costs," Kinnaird said.

Strong wage growth and a resilient jobs market are providing market support, Kinnaird said, while peak rate expectations on the Bank of England have fallen.

Halifax now anticipates a "gradual rather than a precipitous decline" in house prices that does not fully reverse the sharp growth since the pandemic.

— Jenni Reid

Siemens Energy CEO on $2.4 billion wind turbine hit: We were ‘going too fast’ with new products

Paul Ellis | AFP | Getty Images

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said Monday that the company needs to slow down its rollout of new products after booking 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in costs due to quality issues at its wind turbine unit.

"The quality problems really result from the past, but I think we have too fast rolled out platforms into the market," Bruch told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

Siemens Energy — born from the spinoff of the former gas and power division of German conglomerate Siemens — posted strong growth in orders and revenue, and logged a record order backlog of 109 billion euros in its third-quarter earnings report Monday.

Revenues increased by 8% on a comparable basis to 7.5 billion euros, but the company recorded a third-quarter net loss of 2.93 billion euros compared to the 564 million euro loss reported for the same quarter of 2022.

Read the full story here.

— Elliot Smith

Saudi Aramco posts 38% drop in second-quarter profit

Fayez Nureldine | Afp | Getty Images

Saudi state oil giant Aramco reported 112.81 billion riyal ($30.07 billion) in net profit in the second quarter, a drop of nearly 40% from the $48.4 billion recorded in the same period of last year amid a decline in hydrocarbon prices.

Second-quarter profit nevertheless came slightly above analyst expectations near $29.8 billion in an Aramco-supplied poll.

Read the full story here.

— Natasha Turak, Dan Murphy

Europe stocks open lower

European stocks opened modestly lower Monday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 down 0.2% and most sectors declining.

Germany's DAX fell 0.44% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks to open lower

European markets look set to open lower Monday, according to data from IG.

The FTSE 100 is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,551, the DAX 52 points lower at 15,904, and the CAC 22 points lower at 7,300.

— Jenni Reid

Oil prices surge to 4-month highs after Saudi, Russia output cuts

Oil prices surged Monday to their highest since mid-April, following an attack on a key Russian oil export hub and extended production cuts by OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Over the weekend, Ukraine launched a naval drone attack on Russia's port of Novorossiysk, a critical hub on the Black Sea for Russian oil exports.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

Bank of Japan says "significantly long way to go" before it exits negative interest rates

The Bank of Japan said it still has a "significantly long way to go" before revising its stance on its negative interest rate policy, adding that its yield curve control framework still needs to be maintained.

During its last meeting in July, the BOJ maintained its benchmark interest rate at -0.1%, but pledged to conduct YCC with "greater flexibility, regarding the upper and lower bounds of the range as references, not as rigid limits."

In its summary of opinions for its July 28 meeting, the BOJ noted "strictly capping 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields at the 0.5% level could affect the functioning of bond markets and the volatility in other financial markets."

As such, the central bank added it needs to continue with monetary easing so as to achieve its inflation target of 2%, elaborating that "it is necessary for the Bank to keep supporting the momentum for wage hikes through continuation of monetary easing."

— Lim Hui Jie

