European Stocks Open Lower as Market Jitters Continue

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets fell at the start of the new trading week as investors remained jittery over the economic outlook.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index was 0.5% lower in early trade, with all sectors declining. Chemicals stocks led losses, down 1.7%.

Oil and gas stocks slid 0.7% as forward oil contract prices fell.

Asia-Pacific markets were also largely lower, although Japan's markets were still hovering near 33-year highs.

Asia investors will be looking ahead to China's loan prime rate decision on Tuesday, after the world's second-largest economy cut some of its key lending rates last week.

On the diplomatic front, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Beijing on a diplomatic mission to repair strained ties between the U.S. and China.

U.S. markets are closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

— Ganesh Rao

Inflation outlook falls sharply in key consumer survey

Consumer inflation expectations tumbled in June, providing support for the Federal Reserve in its battle against rising prices.

The closely watched University of Michigan Survey of Consumers showed that one-year expectations plunged to 3.3%, down from 4.2% the prior month. That's the lowest level since March 2021.

The headline reading for the survey posted a 63.9 reading, better than the Dow Jones estimate for 60.2 and up from May's 59.2.

—Jeff Cox

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a negative open Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points lower at 7,910, Germany's DAX 88 points lower at 16,288, France's CAC 37 points lower at 7,360 and Italy's FTSE MIB 110 points lower at 27,818, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt