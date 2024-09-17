European stocks set to open higher with central bank decisions in focus

LONDON — European stocks are set to open higher Tuesday, as upcoming central bank meetings remain in focus.

The FTSE 100 was seen opening 38 points higher at 8,311, the German DAX up 54 points at 18,681, the French CAC 28 points higher at 7,471 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 70 points at 33,622, according to IG data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index struggled at the start of the week, closing 0.2% lower on Monday.

Investors are awaiting key monetary policy decisions the week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates for the first time in four years on Wednesday.

Policymakers at the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan also meet on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Asia Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping over 2% as the yen strengthened ahead of the Fed decision. U.S. futures were little changed.

Back in Europe, earnings come Tuesday from British retailer Kingfisher, while economic sentiment data is due out of Germany and the wider region.