European stocks set to tick higher; UK and U.S. markets closed

European markets are expected to tick higher Monday as traders search for direction on what's likely to be a quiet day for markets.

U.K. markets are closed for the late May bank holiday, while stateside, U.S. markets are also closed for Memorial Day.

It follows a week that was once again dominated by speculation over when interest rates around the world might start to come down.

A number of strong economic and labor data releases in the U.S. last week saw Goldman Sachs push its forecast for the Federal Reserve's first rate cut back to September from July.

Elsewhere, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet Monday to discuss issues including the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East. And French President Emmanuel Macron will continue his state visit to Germany.

There are no major earnings or data releases due Monday. Later in the week, traders will be eyeing euro zone inflation figures for May due on Friday.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were higher as industrial profits in China rose during the first four months of the year, according to official data.

China's industrial profits rose 4.3% year on year in the January to April period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

European markets expected to open higher

France's CAC 40 is expected to open 5 points higher at 8,098, while Germany's DAX is seen up 17 points at 18,709.

Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to rise 15 points and Spain's IBEX is seen 12 points higher.

U.K. markets are closed for a nationwide holiday.

— Katrina Bishop

Signs of market broadening appearing, says strategist

Even as big tech names power the market higher and dominate headlines, there are signs of broadening, according to Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

"While there was some angst last year over heavy concentration in Big Tech stocks, the market has broadened out significantly in recent months," Mayfield said.

He noted that "While concentrated markets have not historically led to bad returns, it is usually a sign of a healthier economy when breadth — the number of individual stocks and sectors that are doing well — is better (more legs supporting the stool, so to speak)."

— Hakyung Kim

India stocks hit intraday record highs for the third straight day

India's main stock indexes hit intraday record highs for the third straight session, with the Nifty 50 index up 0.15% and the S&P BSE Sensex Total Return index last up about 0.25%.

So far this year, the BSE Sensex has risen 4.6%, while the Nifty 50 has risen 5.8%, according to LSEG data.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India approved the highest-ever dividend to the government, with a 2.11 trillion rupee ($25.3 billion) cash injection, which was significantly higher than analysts' and government predictions.

Focus has also been on the general elections in India which kicked off on April 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said the stock markets will touch fresh highs on June 4 when the results of the 2024 elections are announced.

Modi is widely expectedly to secure a third term in office.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

CNBC Pro: Overinvested in Nvidia? Here are some alternative growth stocks

Investor darling Nvidia continued its artificial intelligence-fueled boom, with its earnings beating expectations last week.

"The biggest question that remains is how long this runway is," said Lucas Keh, analyst at research firm Third Bridge.

Wall Street is still mostly bullish on Nvidia. But investors who are worried about being overexposed to Nvidia or who want to make their portfolios more balanced could consider replacing their Nvidia allocation or complementing it with other growth stocks with a low correlation to the chipmaker.

— Weizhen Tan

Nvidia shares notch 15% weekly gain

Chipmaker Nvidia has rallied 15% week-to-date. The stock has surged following its better than expected quarter earnings report on Wednesday, which indicated ongoing strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

Shares topped $1,000 for the first time this week on the earnings.

— Hakyung Kim

CNBC Pro: Silver vs Gold: Bank of America names 4 ‘attractive’ ETFs to gain exposure to precious metals

As the price of gold hits an all-time high and silver rallies to a multi-year high, Bank of America has identified four exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that offer attractive exposure to precious metals.

These funds reflect baskets of physical precious metals, with varying allocations to silver, gold, palladium, and platinum.

The bank's research also suggests that a portfolio with 40% exposure to broad commodities would have outperformed a portfolio with 40% United States Treasury bonds by 0.8% per year since 1945.

— Ganesh Rao