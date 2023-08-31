Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film will open in theaters same day as new ‘Exorcist' movie

A concert film of Taylor Swift's wildly popular "Eras Tour," which beckoned astronomical ticket prices in recent months, is hitting theaters on Oct. 13.

The film, which documents Swift's tour that is on track to hit $1 billion in sales, will be featured in AMC Theaters.

The concert film will land in theaters the same day as the latest installment of "The Exorcist" franchise, conjuring double feature potential similar to the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

Move over, Barbenheimer. This next big movie duo will make your head spin.

A concert film of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" is hitting movie theaters on Friday, Oct. 13 – the same day as the next installment of the "Exorcist" horror franchise, making for another potential wild movie double feature. Call it Exorswift. Soon after the news broke about the Eras release date, the #Exorswift hashtag started to catch on.

Earlier this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery's "Barbie" and Universal's "Oppenheimer" hit theaters on the same day, leading to a double-feature cultural event and driving massive box office sales.

"The Exorcist: Believer," produced by horror film studio Blumhouse, takes place 50 years after the original film. It will be distributed by Universal. The film stars Leslie Odom Jr. of "Hamilton" fame and Ellen Burstyn, who starred in the 1973 demonic possession classic.

Could pop star royalty like Swift and two young girls possessed by the devil have the same effect?

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift posted on Thursday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Swift's concert film documents the wildly popular tour that raked in millions and was on its way to hit a record-breaking $1 billion in sales earlier this summer.

The film will play at the nation's largest theater chains including AMC, Regal and Cinemark on weekends until Nov. 5. AMC shares were up about 1% midday similar to Cinemark's stock.

As soon as tickets went on sale, fans encountered wait times and lags at both AMC Theatres' website and app.

"Thank you for your patience as we experience high traffic volume. We have proactively created this queue for all visitors," a message on AMC's site read. "When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to begin your TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film ticket purchase or other online visit."

Notably, AMC Stubs rewards members will not be able to apply the loyalty program's perks to their purchase. Meaning, they will have to pay full price for tickets. AMC Stubs is a monthly membership that gives users the ability to see three movies each week with no fees for reservations or upgrading to premium format screens.

The movie theater company noted that more than 3 million fans attended the tour in its first leg of its U.S. run, shattering concert sales records.

