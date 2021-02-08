Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Fauci's Approach to the Two-Dose Vaccine Is the Right One, Says Former CDC Acting Director Richard Besser

By Ari Levy, CNBC

Oli Scarff | AFP | Getty Images
  • Richard Besser, who served as the acting director of the CDC under former President President Obama, agreed with Dr. Fauci that we should focus on getting people two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Fauci said earlier on Monday that getting patients the second dose provides our best shot at controlling Covid-19 and its variants.
  • "If we go to a one-dose regimen, we could be providing people with suboptimal levels of protection," Besser said.

Richard Besser, who served as acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former President Barack Obama, said the U.S. is better off continuing to focus on getting patients both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine despite the slow rollout.

Money Report

DJI 25 mins ago

European Markets Head for Flat Open Despite Global Gains

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Huawei CEO Says He'd Welcome Phone Call From Biden in First Remarks on New U.S. President

On CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith,” Besser agreed with comments made earlier on Monday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. During a White House Covid-19 briefing, Fauci said that staying on course for two doses gives us the clearest path to protecting people from the virus and its expanding number of variants.

"I'd go with Dr. Fauci on this one," Besser said. "I have concerns that if we go to a one-dose regimen, we could be providing people with suboptimal levels of protection."

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration based on the protection they provide after two doses, given at separate times. Because of the slower-than-expected rollout of the vaccine, along with the Covid-19 variants popping up across the country, some scientists have recommended the distribution of single vaccines to more people rather than double doses to fewer patients.

Besser, who now serves as president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, also said that it's too soon for states to start opening bars and restaurants to bigger groups of people. He said that while evidence shows we can safely open schools, social indoor gatherings could lead to wider outbreaks "if we let our guard down."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessHealth & SciencebiotechnologyModerna Inc
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us