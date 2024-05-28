Fed's Kashkari wants to see ‘many more months' of positive inflation data before a rate cut

The Federal Reserve should wait for significant progress on inflation before cutting interest rates, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC.

Kashkari added that the central bank could potentially even hike rates if inflation fails to come down further.

Divergence has emerged among the major central banks on the outlook for interest rates, with the Fed — usually first to move — growing more hawkish amid still-high inflation.

LONDON — The Federal Reserve should wait for significant progress on inflation before cutting interest rates, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC on Tuesday.

Asked what conditions were needed for the Fed to cut rates once or twice this year, Kashkari said: "Many more months of positive inflation data, I think, to give me confidence that it's appropriate to dial back."

He said the central bank could potentially even hike rates if inflation fails to come down further. "I don't think we should rule anything out at this point," Kashkari added.

He does not have a vote this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, though he does get to have input during policy discussions. He will vote next in 2026.

U.S. inflation rose by a slightly less-than-expected 0.3% in April, providing some relief for policymakers. Still, it remained up 3.4% on the year.

Kashkari said he was confident the Fed would ultimately reach its 2% inflation target, but added: "I'm not seeing the need to hurry and do rate cuts. I think we should take our time and get it right."

He said the central bank may consider raising its target rate in the future but that it was not appropriate to "move the goal posts" at this stage.

Kashkari said earlier this month that the Fed may need to hold interest rates steady for "an extended period" — possibly all year — in order to reach its target.

The European Central Bank is now expected to lower rates before the Fed does, with two key figures from the ECB throwing their weight behind a June cut on Monday.

The Bank of England is also broadly expected to cut rates this summer.