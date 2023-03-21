Finland Is the World's Happiest Country. Now It's Giving Away Free Trips to Show Travelers Why

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world — again.

The Nordic country topped the "World Happiness Report 2023," published this week by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, which measures factors such as income, mental and physical health and societal generosity.

According to the report: "Finland continues to occupy the top spot, for the sixth year in a row, with a score that is significantly ahead of all other countries."

But there's no national secret behind Finnish happiness, said Heli Jimenez, senior director at the governmental organization Business Finland.

Rather, it's "a skill that can be learned," she said.

To prove this, the country is giving away free trips to Finland for a four-day masterclass in Finnish philosophy and life balance.

A happiness 'masterclass'

Finland's first "Masterclass of Happiness" will be held from June 12 to 15 at the Kuru Resort, a luxury lakeside retreat in southern Finland.

According to Visit Finland, "expert coaches" will cover four themes in four days:

nature and lifestyle

health and balance

design and "everyday"

food and wellbeing

Aleksi Koskinen | Image Source | Getty Images

The catch?

Only ten people can attend. For those who are chosen, the costs of the class, plus travel expenses, will be covered.

Applications to attend the masterclass are open from now through April 2. Interested travelers need to fill out a form and complete a social media challenge showing why "you may secretly be a Finn."

Those who are not chosen to attend in person "need not worry," according to the country's tourism authority Visit Finland, adding that the masterclass will be available online later this summer.

Why is Finland so happy?

Jimenez said she is often asked why Finns are so happy. For her, it "stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle."

The Finnish CEO of the customer feedback company HappyOrNot Miika Makitalo agreed.

"We nurture our work-life balance, believe in our society and dedicate time to benefitting from our proximity to nature," he said.

But he also said the concept of "sisu" plays an important role.

"Finns have a philosophy called 'sisu', an amalgamation of perseverance, resilience and keeping problems in perspective," he said. "Sisu defines our national character and is as recognizable and accepted a concept to Finns as the 'American Dream' might be to residents of the USA."

He said the word has no English equivalent, but it involves pushing one's own boundaries and approaching seemingly insurmountable challenges head-on.

"This philosophy certainly underpins our national happiness and sense of purpose," he said. "It keeps our spirits high."

Happiness rankings, by country

The United Nation's "World Happiness Report" ranks countries based on average life evaluation scores from 2020 to 2022. According to the report, life evaluations are based on six main factors: income, physical and mental health, social support, generosity, corruption levels and freedom to live without discrimination.

According to the report, life evaluation averages this year are "remarkably resilient," with global averages from the past three years similar to those from before the pandemic.

Afghanistan and Lebanon are at the end of the list, however. According to the report, average life evaluations in both countries are 1.8 and 2.4, respectively, on a scale that runs from 0 to 10.