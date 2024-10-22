Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested in sex trafficking case

Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested in Florida and faces sex trafficking-related charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York, NBC News reported.

Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested in Florida and faces sex trafficking-related charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Two of Jeffries' associates, Matthew Smith of West Palm Beach, Florida, and James Jacobson of Wisconsin, have also been charged in connection with the case, according to NBC.

Abercrombie & Fitch declined CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

— CNBC's Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed reporting.