Former Monk Jay Shetty's Best Advice for Building a Career ‘That's Successful by Any Measure'

Jay Shetty has had quite the work journey.

Originally from London, the 34-year-old spent his early career working in the finance industry, and eventually gave up the "suits, steak houses and bars," as he says on his website, for three years of life as a monk in India. He'd wake up at 4 a.m., mediate for 4 to 8 hours, then serve people in nearby communities.

Shetty has since created viral social media and video content about wellness and mental health for companies like the Huffington Post. His podcast, "On Purpose," is one of the top health and wellness podcasts in the world, and his book "Think Like a Monk," is a New York Times bestseller.

He even reportedly presided over actor Ben Affleck and actress and popstar Jennifer Lopez's wedding ceremony.

Shetty's best career advice for anyone who wants to find similar success: Keep learning.

"Stay curious," he told CNBC Make It via email. "Never think that you've got it figured out or that you know everything there is to know."

There's evidence this attitude pays off. Learning is "the most fundamental skill for professionals to cultivate in the coming decades," according to management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. And ongoing learning can help improve work performance, morale, and, of course, your workplace skills, according to jobsite Indeed.

In terms how to apply this in your own life, Shetty gives the example of attending a conference, talk, or even seminar at work. He recently spoke at the American Express Business Class Live conference in New York, for example.

"List out five key takeaways you've learned from the conference, then list out five next steps," he suggests as an exercise following the event. "Those could be people you want to follow up with, or things you heard about that you want to learn more about. Five and five."

"I guarantee you that if you do that, and if you cultivate those kinds of habits and practices that support learning and growth," he says, "you will have a career that's successful by any measure."

