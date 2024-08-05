Former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis cooperating in Arizona fake electors prosecution

Former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in Arizona in their criminal cases against so-called fake electors, state Attorney General Kris Mayes announced.

Prosecutors will drop charges against Ellis, who worked with her co-defendant Rudy Giuliani after the 2020 election to overturn the loss by then-President Donald Trump loss to President Joe Biden.

Prosecutors are dropping the nine felony counts that Ellis had faced — including fraud, forgery and conspiracy — in exchange for her cooperation against the remaining 17 defendants in the case.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case," Mayes said in a statement. "I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution."

"Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court," the attorney general said. "As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined – it is far too important. Today's announcement is a win for the rule of law."

The remaining defendants in the case include disgraced lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who worked closely with Ellis after the 2020 election in the doomed, botched effort to undo Trump's loss to President Joe Biden.

Also charged are former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the lawyers John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn and Christina Bobb, and Mike Roman, who had led Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in 2020.

The remaining defendants are Kelli Ward, Tyler Bowyer, Nancy Cottle, Jacob Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, Lorraine Pellegrino, Gregory Safsten, and Michael Ward.

