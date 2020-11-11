Fourth Person From Trump's Election Night Party at White House Tests Positive for Coronavirus

At least one more person who attended an Election Night party at the White House has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

At least one more person who attended an Election Night party at the White House has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The fourth positive Covid-19 test came from Healy Baumgardner, a former White House aide who now works in private equity. Baumgardner attended the Nov. 3 event in the East Room at the White House as a guest of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Baumgardner told NBC News she tested positive on Wednesday.

Three other people who attended that Nov. 3 event have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after the party: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and David Bossie, who briefly directed President Donald Trump's ongoing effort to challenge results of the election against President-elect Joe Biden.

A White House spokesman declined to comment to CNBC.

Before the most recent cases of coronavirus linked to the White House, 28 Trump administration and campaign officials had tested positive for Covid-19 in late September and early October.

They include Trump himself, first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron, White House adviser Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and aide Stephen Miller.

At least 14 of those infected this fall attended the Sept. 26 event at the White House Rose Garden for Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump and top officials in his administration have been harshly criticized for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which currently is seeing more than 120,000 new cases per day in the United States. There have been more than 10.3 million coronavirus deaths reported in the United States this year, with more than 240,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

Trump earlier this year predicted the virus would suddenly disappear one day, "like a miracle."

Since last winter, he has downplayed the severity of the virus, called for re-openings of businesses and schools even as the virus continues spreading, and floated absurd suggestions for fighting the virus, including putting light inside a person's body or injecting them with disinfectant.

- Additional reporting by Kevin Breuninger

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.