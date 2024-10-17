Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching Thursday and what's on the radar for Friday's trading session.

Netflix earnings

The streaming giant saw its shares surge back toward record highs after it posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and said subscribers for its ad-tier jumped 35% from the second quarter.

Shares hit an all-time high on Friday, but closed the session down 6.5% from that level.

The stock is still up 41% this year, and 93% over the past 12 months.

Semi rebound

Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest contract chipmaker, saw shares jump nearly 10%, setting a record high close.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was up almost 2%

Nvidia rose as much as 3.8%, hitting a new intraday record, but closed the day less than 1% higher.

ASML clawed back some of its recent losses, gaining 2.5%. It's still down more than 16% this week.

Winning streaks

CNBC's Nick Wells pointed out a couple notable win streaks in the market.

Wells Fargo is up 10 days in a row, its longest run on record. It's up 17% in that period.

Autodesk, Vulcan Materials, Hartford Financial, Travelers and Fidelity National are all up eight days in a row.

More reads on the consumer

Consumer staple giant Procter & Gamble reports earnings Friday morning, and will give a read on how shoppers are reacting to continually elevated prices.

The stock is up slightly — just about 1.7% — over the last 3 months, but has risen 17% year to date.

Financial services company American Express is also on the calendar. That stock is up 14% in the last three months and more than 52% this year.

Consumer lender Ally Financial is down 17.5% since its last report, and 2.6% this year.

A travel super app?

Shares of Expedia jumped 4.75% after reports Uber has looked at acquiring the company.

EXPE has underperformed rival Booking Holdings this year, up 4% vs. 23% for Booking.

Airbnb is flat for the year

UBER, meanwhile, has far outperformed rival Lyft in 2024, up 30% and hitting an all-time high this past Monday. LYFT is down 9% this year.

DoorDash is up 53% in 2024.

Instacart parent Maplebear is up 82% this year.

