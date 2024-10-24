Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 ended a three-day losing streak, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Tesla

The stock is back in fashion among traders and investors. Tesla was up nearly 22% Thursday. The stock is now just 4% from the July 11 high.

Volume was off the charts today, more than tripling the 30-day average.

CNBC contributor Jeff Kilburg wrote up an options strategy on the stock the evening of the Robotaxi demonstration Oct. 10. It was featured on CNBC.com/pro. Kilburg sold out of the position Thursday when the stock hit $255 a share, locking in a profit that netted him about 220% in two weeks.

The stock went as high as $262.12 Thursday, breaking far above the 200-day moving average.

The lifetime high is $414.50, hit back in the fall of 2021.

It was Thursday's most sought-after ticker on CNBC.com, even outpacing the popular 10-year Treasury.

Cramer on the rig

CNBC's "Mad Money" did the full hour 140 miles deep into the Gulf of Mexico on a rig run by Chevron. If you want to know about the energy market, go back and take a look. He hit the big integrated stocks, the drillers and more.

Cramer spoke with CEO Mike Wirth who said, "Energy is such a vital part of the global economy that if we find ourselves in the situation where energy supplied are constrained, particularly if they're constrained by political actions, it can trigger inflationary reactions in the economy." He added that "because the price of energy is embedded in everything, because everything is delivered, and everything is manufactured, energy is the lifeblood of the economy. So, affordable and reliable energy is essential to keeping inflation at a level that economies can handle."

Chevron is 10% from the April high and flat year to date.

The S&P Energy sector is 8% from the 52-week high. It's up about 8% year to date.

Targa Resources is the top performer in the sector, up 94% in 2024.

Williams Companies is second, up 51% in 2024.

Kinder Morgan comes in third, up 42% this year. All three names are near highs.

APA, Halliburton and SLB are at the bottom of the sector. They are down in the 20% to 30% range in 2024.

Capri-Tapestry deal blocked

A judge said "no" to the proposed retail deal after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block it.

Tapestry jumped 14% after the bell. Capri, which holds brands including Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, is down 47%. Tapestry has Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

The restaurants

CNBC TV's Kate Rogers will look ahead at upcoming restaurant reports.

This includes Starbucks and McDonald's. Both took tumbles on bad news this week. McDonald's is down nearly 5% week to date in the wake of the E. coli problems. The stock is up 19% in three months. Starbucks is now flat this week. Shares are up 30% in three months. In large part, that's due to optimism over the new CEO, former Chipotle chief Brian Niccol

Chipotle is on Rogers' watchlist. The stock is up 15% in three months, but it's 14% from the June high.

Cava is up 78% in three months. That's a lot of pita. The stock hit a new high Thursday.

Sweetgreen is up about 50% in three months. The stock is 8% from the high reached two weeks ago.

Darden is up 16% in three months, and it's 8% from the March high. Brands include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steak House, The Capital Grille and Seasons 52.

Bloomin' Brands has Bonefish Grill and Outback Steakhouse, but it is the stock that's really down under: Shares are off 15% in three months, and the stock is 47% from the March high.

Fannie and Freddie