Gen Z wants to prioritize staying healthy in 2024, new Instagram survey says—here's what else they care about

The wellness industry will probably continue to soar in 2024, as it did in 2023, especially with the help of Gen Z.

To get a peak into what 2024 holds for the younger population, from pre-teens to those in their mid-twenties, Instagram asked them directly about their interests, which may drive the trends we see next year.

In partnership with the Worth Global Style Network, a leading trend forecaster internationally, Instagram created a survey asking about the "topics, issues, and trends that matter to Gen Z," according to the platform's release for their 2024 Instagram Trend Talk. About 5,000 Gen Z participants responded to the survey across the U.S., U.K., India, South Korea and Brazil, according to Meta.

When asked about what their top three priorities for lifestyle would be in 2024, here's what Gen Z landed on:

Staying healthy (including working out often and eating healthy meals)

Exploring a career path

Traveling

And if they could choose what era they want 2024 to be for them, the Zoomers gravitated towards these descriptors:

Self Improvement or Development Lucky Unapologetically Myself

Entrepreneurship is also looking more attractive to Gen Z, with 1 in 3 noting self-employment as the best way to become wealthy.

Overall, growth seems to be a huge focus for Gen Z as we near the new year, and the ways they plan to get to where they want to be mostly fall within some realm of personal development.

Whether it's improving their health, trying new things in work or simply manifesting more luck, Gen Z wants wellness to be at the center of their lives in 2024.

