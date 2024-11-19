Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

German powerhouse Thyssenkrupp books $1 billion impairment on struggling steel unit

By April Roach,CNBC

A general view of the gate of the Thyssenkrupp industrial area in Duisburg, Germany, on August 29, 2024. (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images).
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Germany's Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday reported a 1-billion-euro ($1.06 billion) impairment on its struggling steel division as the industrial powerhouse flagged "gloomy volume" expectations and structural challenges in the sector.

The firm said its net loss of 1.5 billion euros in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 — after deducting minority interest — was mainly due to asset impairments totaling around 1.2 billion euros, of which 1 billion euros were undertaken by its Steel Europe division.

"In respect of our main strategic issues, the current fiscal year will be a year of decisions – especially for Steel Europe and Marine Systems," CEO Miguel Lopez said in the firm's Tuesday statement.

"In parallel, we are seeking to further improve the performance of all our businesses and better leverage the opportunities presented by the green transformation."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us