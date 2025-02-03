Global auto stocks plunge as Trump tariffs spark trade war concerns

Shares of auto giants fell sharply on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed long-threatened tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.

Analysts expect Trump's tariffs to have a profound impact on the global automotive industry, citing a heavy reliance on manufacturing operations across North America and complex supply chains.

Trump has hinted the European Union could be next to face tariffs.

Trump signed executive orders on Saturday to implement 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian goods, while imposing a 10% duty on Canadian energy products and Chinese goods, which are set to take effect from Tuesday.

The U.S. president warned Americans could feel "some pain" when the measures come into force, but said the tariffs were necessary "because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl."

Canada and Mexico have hit back, threatening to impose retaliatory measures that included tariffs.

Shares of global automakers plunged as investors fretted over the impact of a potential trade war.

Analysts expect Trump's tariffs to have a profound impact on the automotive industry, citing a heavy reliance on manufacturing operations across North America, particularly in Mexico, and complex global supply chains.

Japanese auto giants Toyota and Nissan both fell more than 5% on Monday, while domestic rival Honda tumbled 7.2%. Shares of Japan-listed Mazda Motor Corp traded more than 7.5% lower, while Kia Motor Corp fell nearly 6%.

In Europe, shares of French car parts supplier Valeo and French-Italian conglomerate Stellantis fell 7.5% and 6.3%, respectively.

Germany's Volkswagen slipped 5.7% during morning deals, while domestic peers Porsche and BMW both traded off by around 4%.

Europe next in line for tariffs?

Trump has suggested the European Union could be next to face tariffs, telling reporters that additional duties on the bloc could be imposed "pretty soon."

For its part, the 27-nation bloc has pledged to respond to any U.S. duties in a proportionate way.

U.S.-EU automotive trade has traditionally been a core pillar of the European automotive industry's success. Tariffs on motor vehicle imports from the EU would likely raise the cost of European cars in the U.S. market, according to an analysis from Oxford Economics. The step will also likely result in a sharp contraction of EU auto exports to the critically important U.S. market.

For Germany, Europe's largest economy, the prospect of U.S. tariffs on European autos comes at a time when it's top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are already reeling.

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW have all issued profit warnings in recent months, citing economic weakness and sluggish demand in China, the world's largest car market.

Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Volkswagen on Monday said that it is currently assessing the potential effects of U.S. tariffs on both the company and on the broader automotive industry.

"At the same time, we continue to promote open markets and stable trade relations. These are essential for a competitive economy and for the automotive industry in particular," the automaker said in a statement.

"We are counting on constructive talks between the trading partners to ensure planning security and economic stability and to avoid a trade conflict," they added.

A BMW spokesperson described free trade as "one of the most crucial drivers of growth and progress," noting that "tariffs, on the other hand, hinder free trade, slow down innovation, and set a negative spiral in motion. In the end, they are detrimental to customers, making products more expensive and less innovative."